100 Years Ago
Saturday, December 31, 1921
• Most Yankton businesses were set to be closed for the New Year on Sunday as well as Monday. Festivities to bring in the new year included a masquerade ball hosted by the Yankton Fire Department and the Elks Lodge having a dance, one in the afternoon for children and one in the evening for Elks members.
• The operation of a small claims court in South Dakota was received by Justice S. Richey, with the new law set to be administered effective January 1, 1922. The small claims court was created with the purpose of providing means of settlement of disputes involving less the fifty dollars.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 31, 1946
• The city of Yankton owns a million-and-a-quarter dollar bridge! Title to the double-deck, steel structure, completed in 1924, was formally transferred this morning by the Meridian Highway Bridge company with a brief ceremony held at the toll house on the South Dakota approach. Place of honor in the caravan and in the ceremony was awarded to Mrs. D.B. Gurney and E.J. Dowling, of Yankton, and to Fred W. Hoesing, of St. Helena, Nebraska, who were in the first group to cross the bridge when it was officially opened on Oct.12, 1924.
• Worn out after a hectic sojourn on the sands of time, Old Man 1946 bows in history at midnight tonight and turns the stage over to a young and hopeful 1947. And for many Yankton citizens and people of nearby communities, the occasion of the passing of the old year and the beginning of the new year will be observed at the annual Fireman’s ball, which has been a New Year’s Eve event in Yankton since before the turn of the century.
50 Years Ago
Friday, December 31, 1971
• The Federal Bureau of Outdoor Recreation approved matchings funds eight South Dakota projects. Yankton’s Riverside and Memorial Parks was one of those projects, set to receive $7,885.
• The Yankton Bucks dealt two upsets to the Pierre Governors in two different sports — basketball and wrestling — the previous evening. The 72-50 basketball win left the Bucks as the only unbeaten team in their district at the end of the 1971 year. The wrestling team, coached by Jim Stout, won 23-19 in their opening ESD match of the season.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, December 31, 1996
• Federal safety regulators offer this advice to parents across America — and their long-locked little girls — on how to muzzle their hair-munching dolls: disconnect the insatiable toy’s batteries. The Consumer Product Safety Commission stopped short Monday of issuing a warning about Cabbage Patch Snacktime Kids – the most lenient action it could have taken.
• The rural addressing of Yankton County is nearing completion. That was the word given to Yankton County Commissioners during their meeting Monday morning.
