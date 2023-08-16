Susan Thorson

Susan Thorson

 Courtesy Photo

Turning a bare piece of land into a bountiful, productive place to gather food is usually the job of farmers. However, over the past few years, unused parcels of land have become a mecca of garden vegetables and other grown foods thanks to the efforts of gardeners in the community who, in the past, have had no place to have a garden.

Susan Thorson has been a Healthy Yankton committee member since the group’s inception approximately 18 years ago. Healthy Yankton’s largest project has been growing Yankton’s community gardening opportunities. This project has grown from 50 plots in one location to a whopping 300+ plots in two locations as of the 2023 season! Gardeners grow healthy food for their families with many donating to others in need; as well as having an opportunity to get their daily exercise.

