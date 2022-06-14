Picture This: Mead Photo Hunt Gets Underway

A local museum is asking photo buffs to take pictures of area historic structures for a traveling Smithsonian exhibit about rural America.
Last week, Yankton’s Mead Cultural Education Center kicked off its Yankton County Photo Hunt. Using old photographs published for the contest, participants are asked to find the location in which the photos were taken and try to replicate one or more of them. Photographs and contest information are available on the Mead’s website, Facebook page and at the museum’s front desk. Photographers of all ages are encouraged to participate.
Each old photo has the location printed on it. Featured locations include Mission Hill, Lesterville, Volin, Utica, Gayville and Yankton, Crystal Nelson, executive director of the Mead, told the Press & Dakotan.
“They will have to figure out exactly where the picture was taken, what’s there now and take an image of the modern structure,” she said.
The winning submission will be entered into the Smithsonian exhibit titled “Crossroads: Change in Rural America,” part of Museum on Main Street, which is a collaboration between the Smithsonian and the South Dakota State Historical Society.
“In preparation for the exhibit, we wanted to do a couple of different programs to get people excited about it and get them thinking about it, and this summer’s Photo Hunt is one of them,” Nelson said. “We are going to be collecting data, photographs and stories so that those local stories will be in the exhibit when it arrives.”
The goal is for the exhibit to feel like a story about Yankton County, not a general exhibit about rural America, she said.
“This summer, we’re going to be at the Market at the Meridian asking people what ‘rural’ means to them, and getting them to think about, is rural a town? Is rural a farm? What does that mean?” Nelson said. “In the fall, fourth graders throughout the county are going to be doing essays on what ‘rural’ means to them.”
Many of these thoughts and perspectives will be featured in the exhibit when it comes to Yankton, she said.
The Photo Hunt will provide visual documentation of how much area communities have changed over time.
Curators at the Mead will select one photograph for inclusion in the larger exhibit, she said.
“We’re giving everyone an opportunity to be a part of the Smithsonian exhibit,” she said. “The final usage (of the photos) will be a split (view) of the historic photograph and the current image.”
The Mead is one of several museum communities collaborating on the project with the South Dakota Historical Society, Nelson said, adding that there will be other activities planned locally in connection with the exhibit.
“This is a fun way to get out and really enjoy our rural communities and be reminded of some of these little keepsakes that are still there,” Nelson said.
For more information, visit www.meadbuilding.org.
