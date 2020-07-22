COVID-19 and uncertainty have canceled the 2020 Menno Oktoberfest.
The event is set to return in 2021 according to Daniel Flyger, president of SoDak Stamm Chapter of the Germans from Russia Heritage Society.
The group announced the cancellation last month and attributed it to the current COVID-19 global pandemic, but it was not just the concern about spreading the virus that contributed to the decision, he said.
“There were some on the board who had some concerns because of COVID, and they just didn’t think it would be prudent,” Flyger told the Press & Dakotan. “A lot of our help is over the age of 80, so we wanted to keep that in mind. We didn’t want to do anything that would expose them.”
Held each October, the event is usually an indoor event at the Menno High School old gym, which creates difficulties if social distancing of six feet is required.
“It’s put a lot of different organizations between a rock and a hard place,” Flyger said. “Our situation there is such that it has to be done inside. We’re serving a meal and everybody’s going to be sitting there shoulder to shoulder.”
The event takes months of planning he added, and not knowing what the virus situation will be in October makes booking musical performers difficult, too.
“We just couldn’t get entertainment,” Flyger said. “I had talked to a couple of people that had already had engagements that had been canceled, and they were willing to come, but we’d have to put so much money upfront, and should it be that we get into October, and we’re still going to have to follow all these U.S. Center for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) guidelines, we didn’t think it would be financially feasible to seat people six feet apart.”
Also, musical acts for October had to be booked in June, and given the volatile situation with the virus, the SoDak Stamm board voted to call it quits for 2020 and look towards planning for next fall, he said.
Menno’s Oktoberfest began about 30 years ago when a resident showed slides from a trip to Europe. Since then, the event has grown and gone through some major changes, including a switch to Christian music and a decision stop serving beer at the event.
“Now, we’ve been kind of alternating with a German program one year and a Branson-style show the next,” Flyger said. “Although, this year’s entertainment would have combined a Branson-style show with German yodeling and accordion music.”
The group was hoping to hire world-renowned yodeler Kerry Christensen for the fall, but Christensen needed to be booked by the end of June.
Organizers were not ready to commit so early in the season, Flyger said.
“If it wasn’t for the fact that we had to book the entertainment ‘now,’ we could have probably waited until the middle of August to call the shots,” he said. “But you can’t have an Oktoberfest without entertainment.”
The group also felt the Oktoberfest should meet attendee expectations.
“We’ve got a good reputation with the Oktoberfest,” Flyger said. “We’d like to keep it rather than doing something inferior.”
The community in Menno has been a fantastic host, he said, adding that though many of the volunteers are with SoDak Stamm, many are not.
“We couldn’t pull it off without the members of SoDak Stamm and the Menno community,” Flyger said. “So, hopefully, Lord willing, in 2021 we’ll be back at it.”
