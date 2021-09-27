The courtesy docks at the Nebraska Tailwater and the Training Dike boat ramps, both on the Missouri River below Gavins Point Dam, will be removed to make routine repairs Sept. 28-29.
The ramps will remain open without the use of the courtesy docks except when the docks are being removed and reinstalled.
