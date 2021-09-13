VERMILLION — Soonhee Roh, Ph.D., professor in the Department of Social Work at the University of South Dakota, has been appointed to serve on the council on Global Social Issues of the Council of Social Work Education.
Roh’s three-year term will involve working in concert with the Commission on Global Social Work Education and interacting with other global social work and education organizations to strengthen the social work profession.
