INCIDENTS
• Police received a report at 5:22 p.m. Friday of the theft of a bike on Picotte street.
• Police received a report at 10:02 p.m. Friday of a fight on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 10:14 p.m. Friday of someone with a gun on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 2:04 a.m. Saturday of a fight on E. Third Street.
• Police received a report at 2:50 a.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s office received a report at 3:07 a.m. Saturday of a disorderly subject near Kniest Avenue and Drees Drive, Yankton.
• Police received a report at 6:58 a.m. Saturday of a theft on Spruce Street.
• Police received a report at 11:53 a.m. Saturday of a threat of harm or violence on E. Third street.
• Police received a report at 1:13 p.m. Saturday of a missing person on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 2:02 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 5:09 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct on Locust Street.
• Police received a report at 7:12 p.m. Saturday of disorderly conduct of a highly intoxicated male on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 7:20 p.m. Saturday of a theft on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 8:20 p.m. Saturday of the theft of a phone and wallet on E. Third Street.
• Police received a report at 8:37 p.m. Saturday involving an intoxicated male by the stage on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 9:08 p.m. Saturday of a disorderly male on Levee Street.
• Police received a report at 10:44 p.m. Saturday of the illegal entry of a motor vehicle on W. Second Street.
• Police received a report at 1:38 a.m. Sunday of disorderly conduct on E. Third Street.
• Police received a report at 8:14 a.m. Sunday of a runaway on W. 12th
• Police received a report at 10:54 a.m. Sunday of a residential burglary on Linn Street.
• Police received a report at 11:41 a.m. Sunday of an assault on the bike trail near W. 17th Street that goes under Locust Street.
• Police received a report at 12:41 p.m. Sunday of a theft on Broadway Avenue.
• The sheriff’s department received a report at 3:17 Sunday of domestic violence near 8th Street and Capital Street.
• Police received a report at 7:39 p.m. Sunday of possible illegal drug use.
• Police received a report at 2:26 a.m. Monday of an earlier incident of domestic violence from which a male reportedly received an eye injury on Locust Street.
• Police executed a warrant arrest on a male at 1:13 a.m. Monday on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 8:40 a.m. Monday of a runaway on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 8:38 a.m. Monday of a female screaming at pharmacy staff on Broadway Avenue.
• Police received a report at 9:40 a.m. Monday of a disorderly female at a business on Walnut Street.
• Police received a report at 10:04 Monday of the illegal entry of a motor vehicle on Valley Drive.
• Police received a report at 1:12 a.m. Monday of a possible illegal drug found on Whiting Drive.
CRIME STOPPERS
Anyone wishing to report anonymous information on unlawful activity in the City of Yankton or in Yankton County is encouraged to contact the Crime Stoppers tip line at 605-665-4440.
