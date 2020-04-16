Hopeful Signs

When it comes to spring planting, farmers are in a much better situation than last year but are still dealing with 2019 flooding problems, an agricultural specialist says.
The optimistic forecast was given by Dennis Todey, director of the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA) Climate Hub. The former South Dakota state climatologist was one of the speakers Thursday on a weather webinar covering the Midwest.
“Our flooding situation (this year) isn’t completely out of the woods. Some things could come up, but we’re in a much better situation than last year,” he said. “Things are a little slow getting started, but it’s not a big issue. Most things should get planted by the last of May, but some soybeans may not get done until June.”
The Great Plains, particularly South Dakota, is coming off prolonged 2019 flooding which delayed or prevented planting. In other cases, crops — particularly corn — were left unharvested all winter.
“Crops are still sitting in the field and need to get out,” Todey said. “Then, you have the field preparation work, and you still have to plant. You have those things you’ve got to do, but (South Dakota farmers) are more season-limited than the rest of the cornbelt. That’s going to continue to slow them down.”
Soil remains saturated, but the recent lack of moisture has allowed for more drying of the soil, Todey said.
“As long as the rains come not too excessively, (farmers) should be able to make some slow progress right now,” he said. “I don’t think we’ll be seeing a big excess of rain coming, so I think we’ll be OK. The caveat is that there are some models saying it could be a little colder.”
Todey said he was uncertain of the yields from last year’s corn that had remained in the fields.
“I haven’t heard of anything on the yield results, but corn can sit outside all winter and still be viable afterward,” he said. “I haven’t heard how much they lost or how good the quality is.”
Last year’s corn that has remained in the field will suffer a yield loss, Todey said. However, he said some good things may come out of the delayed harvest, based on an experience in South Dakota about 10 years ago.
“I talked to guys who had corn sitting out all year, and they were in the similar situation of coming in very late and trying to dry down,” he said. “They lost yields, but it dried down in the field on its own. There was less management of the corn they had to do afterward, so they weren’t too upset with the situation that happened.”
The Central Plains still has a great deal of topsoil moisture, according to Pete Boulay, the Minnesota assistant state climatologist. As a result, the upper Midwest has experienced high stream flows, but those stream flows are generally falling, he said.
The region has been hit with snow during the past week, he noted. “We’re going back into winter this spring,” he said.
On Easter Sunday, Yankton received 6 inches of snowfall. Other parts of the region received up to 9 inches. Warmer temperatures helped melt the snowfall later in the week.
“It’s not necessarily good to see a lot of snow in April, but it does happen in most states, such as Iowa and to the northwest,” Boulay said. “When people get a taste of spring, they think that’s what it should be (for the rest of the month). The April sunshine is pretty strong so, if snow comes down, it melts pretty quickly.”
A number of stations reported sub-freezing minimum temperatures April 13-16. Those areas reached record or near-record low minimum and maximum mercury readings.
Looking ahead, the Missouri River basin has an enhanced risk for flooding, Boulay said. So does the James River, although it has seen extensive flooding for the past year, he added.
The basin benefited from the fairly dry and warm March, Boulay said. “We’re very thankful that we have had a slow snowmelt,” he said.
Looking ahead, the seven-day forecast calls for warmer weather with no precipitation. The 8- to 14-day forecast shows a tendency for above-normal precipitation but not a very strong signal.
“It’s on the lowest end of the above-normal range, but it doesn’t necessarily mean a parade of storms,” Boulay said.
The long-range forecast for May through August calls for equal chances of below-, above- and normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation.
In terms of flooding prospects, the Rocky Mountain snowpack is running slightly above average in the upper Missouri River basin, according to Doug Kluck with the National Oceanic and Atmospheric Administration (NOAA).
“We don’t anticipate a lot of flooding from this, but we’re not in the clear,” he said. “We have a lot of areas with deep soil moisture. But we’re in a better situation than we were a month ago — and definitely two months ago — in terms of melting snow and frozen ground and all of the things that contribute to major flooding in the spring time.”
Recently, the Central Plains has experienced no strong influence from either El Nino or La Nina, two weather patterns coming off the Pacific Ocean.
“We’re in a very neutral — and I would even say a slightly confusing — pattern in the equatorial Pacific, in the way it may go in the future, by this fall, or if it will stay neutral,” he said.
“When we don’t have (a strong indication), it puts more of an emphasis on things like trends. We look at the trends for average daily temperatures. All the way down to Nebraska and Missouri, (the trend) for summer is for normal to slightly even below-normal temperatures.”
Todey said he remains “skeptical” of seeing the arrival of La Nina by late summer.
“I don’t think La Nina will kick in, and there is little chance for it causing problems in the cornbelt,” he said. “But there are increasing changes as we get into fall.”
