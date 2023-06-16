Boys & Girls Club Staffers Moving Up But Not Away

Patrons of Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club are seeing familiar faces in new places as the club’s leadership changes.
As of May 1, Eden Schanzenbach took over the reins from Koty Frick as executive director of Yankton’s traditional club and Academy. Formerly the teen director, Schanzenbach told the Press & Dakotan she has been with the Yankton club for approximately three years.
Meanwhile, Frick isn’t moving away, so much as she is moving up the ladder to regional operations, returning frequently to Yankton.
“I went to school at the University of South Dakota, started working here in college and I just never left,” she said.
Schanzenbach started as a youth development specialist (YDS) for the club’s teen side while still in college, becoming a lead YDS by summer, she said. The Boys & Girls Club separates elementary, and middle and high school students, who enter and exit from different sides of the facility.
“Then The Academy — our licensed site — position opened up, so I ran the Academy at Stewart Elementary School and at St. Benedict Catholic School,” she said. “Then I transitioned over to our traditional club, and I was a program coordinator on the elementary side with our first- through fifth-graders.”
Schanzenbach was the club’s teen director for about a year before the executive directorship position became available, she said.
“I knew it was the next step for me and they knew it as well,” she said.
Her primary goal is to see more children in the community served by Yankton’s club, Schanzenbach said.
“We are busting at our seams here, so we have lots of kids, (but) we have lots of opportunities for growth with the community partnerships we have,” she said. “I want to keep serving the kids that we already have and also serve even more than we have in the club right now.”
Meanwhile, after three years as executive director of Yankton’s club, Frick has accepted a position as the chief program officer with the regional program, Boys & Girls Club of the Northern Plains, that oversees the clubs in Brookings, Vermillion and Flandreau, as well as in Yankton.
In her new position, Frick said she visits all four clubs regularly and travels to the regional offices in Brookings weekly.
There have been some recent changes at the Academy, Frick said, noting that St. Benedict Catholic School will be operating its own before- and after-school program next fall. However, the Stewart School Academy program will continue, and club membership and attendance remain strong.
“We have a lot of teens that have been coming through the summertime right now,” Schanzenbach said. “These past couple of weeks have been full of first- through 12th-graders. We’ve been full all throughout the club.”
“Currently, we have 377 summer registrations, which is just first- through fifth-grade,” Frick added. “Today, there are 346 kids at our club — our average daily attendance.”
It also includes most of the elementary-age children in the community, she noted.
“While that number seems eye opening to a lot of people, we do a really great job of keeping these kids engaged in activities that they wouldn’t otherwise be engaged in, giving them opportunities to go on field trips and go to the swimming pool and be out and about, to positively socialize with their friends and their peers and hang out with positive role modeling adults,” Frick said. “We (also) do a great job of spacing out age groups that are developmentally appropriate for the kids, keeping them safe and healthy and happy.”
Schanzenbach added, “I want this to continue to be a safe space for the kids to come all the time.”
