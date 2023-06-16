Boys & Girls Club Staffers Moving Up But Not Away
Patrons of Yankton’s Boys & Girls Club are seeing familiar faces in new places as the club’s leadership changes.

As of May 1, Eden Schanzenbach took over the reins from Koty Frick as executive director of Yankton’s traditional club and Academy. Formerly the teen director, Schanzenbach told the Press & Dakotan she has been with the Yankton club for approximately three years.

