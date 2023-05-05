VERMILLION — The University of South Dakota is partnering with a new association, South Dakota Trade (SDT), to assist businesses as they navigate international trade.
As part of this partnership, USD and SDT will launch new educational programming, beginning with a 101- and 202-level international trade seminar on June 13-14 at the USD-Sioux Falls campus.
“USD is honored to be the primary university partner with South Dakota Trade,” said USD President Sheila K. Gestring, who is an ex-officio member of the SDT board of directors. “As home to the state’s flagship business school, USD is committed to the economic development of the state and will be able to further help South Dakota’s businesses succeed, with additional attention paid to international business. We are excited to see this organization come to life and to see South Dakota’s international trade flourish.”
The USD Beacom School of Business offers 11 undergraduate majors, including in supply chain management, and three graduate degrees that prepare students to be leaders in their field – in South Dakota and beyond. Through its programs and outreach centers, the business school works closely with South Dakota’s business community, providing support to small- and large-scale businesses. Through the new partnership with SDT, USD will be able to extend its reach in helping these businesses succeed in international trade.
SDT will work closely with the business community to navigate international trade for South Dakota and has already secured a $175,000 grant from the U.S. Small Business Administration to expand the state’s exports.
“Our state’s products and services are second-to-none, and it is my great honor to work alongside our members, our partners and my teammates to promote them abroad” said Luke J. Lindberg, the newly appointed president & CEO of the association. “South Dakota Trade will be a vital resource to our farmers, manufacturers, small business owners and service providers as they navigate an increasingly complicated global economy.”
In addition to USD, SDT is funded by a variety of partners across the state, including local businesses, trade associations, economic development organizations and the Governor’s Office of Economic Development (GOED).
SDT is a 501(c)(6) association that navigates international trade for South Dakota. The association has offices in Sioux Falls and Rapid City. For additional information, please visit www.southdakotatrade.com.
