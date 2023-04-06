Yankton Revenues Continue To Run Strong
Adobe Stock

While inflationary pressures still cast uncertainty over Yankton’s budgeting forecasts, some encouraging trends may be emerging.

The latest sales tax report for Yankton showed an 8.13% increase in February over the same month in 2022. Taxable sales revenue came in at just under $1 million at $949,618.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.