Yankton Revenues Continue To Run Strong

While inflationary pressures still cast uncertainty over Yankton’s budgeting forecasts, some encouraging trends may be emerging.
The latest sales tax report for Yankton showed an 8.13% increase in February over the same month in 2022. Taxable sales revenue came in at just under $1 million at $949,618.
So far in 2023, Yankton’s sales tax intake is up 5.66% from a year ago.
One big surprise in the latest report came in the BBB (Bed, Booze, Board) numbers, with revenues up 25% from February 2022.
City Manager Amy Leon told the Press & Dakotan that February’s solid showing was a “great feeling,” coming as it did so early in the year.
“I was just thinking about the fact that, in past years, the first quarter of the year always saw kind of a softer sales tax, and we worried about that. They were negative or very low,” she said.
Inflation remains a factor, but it’s also becoming one of the constants in the measurements.
“We are comparing inflation months to inflation months,” Leon said. “It’s hard to know how much can be attributed to inflation, and I haven’t found that answer yet. What I do know is our numbers are strong, and that’s great. We certainly wouldn’t want to be in the 1-2% that we’ve (usually) had in January or February.”
She also wondered if winter weather may have contributed to the rise.
“I thought it would be softer because of all the weather events. Maybe people stayed in Yankton because they were snowed in. It’s hard to say,” she said.
The impact of inflation remains a wild card. While economic reports indicate inflation overall is easing, that impact can be inconsistent across the board, the city manager noted.
“(Inflation is) cooling for some things but not on other products. Part of that could still be supply chain, etc.,” she said.
That’s why revenue figures, while promising, remain uncertain because no one knows “how much (of) that will be gobbled up in our increase in costs,” she said. “Projects cost more than what we paid last year — quite a bit more. All those things add up.”
Nevertheless, the city is coming off a strong financial winter, which bodes well heading into the warmer weather.
“As we go into summer, the tradition is those are great sales tax months,” Leon said. “Because of all the activities we have, the special events we have, the tourism we enjoy, I believe (revenues are) going to get better.”
The 25% increase in the BBB take was surprising, and the reason for it may be difficult to pinpoint. Leon said there were no single major events that could explain the rise.
She noted that the increase in January was 12%, which was also very strong.
“Unfortunately, we don’t know if someone reported late or the details of the report,” she said.
Nevertheless, she called the February BB report “phenomenal.”
Given the inflationary uncertainties, Yankton planned for a modest 3% increase in the 2023 budget. Leon said that, at this point, she believes that “we’ll be north of that” in terms of revenue at year’s end.
“When we did this last May, June and July … I remember thinking things might come to a grinding halt here,” she admitted. “I’m happier to be conservative and be wrong than be too generous.”
However, one factor could cause some spending adjustments down the line: snow removal costs the city has accrued amid one of the snowiest winters in recent years. It resulted in the removal of an estimated 1.4 million cubic feet of snow to the Paddlewheel Point snow dump.
“Just from an observation point, we treated and plowed many more times than we have in any of the 10 years that I have been here,” Leon said.
“I think we overextended our budget on snow removal,” she added. “Removal is now just part of (the street department budget), so we haven’t been budgeting that independently. … That was a big expense. Also, (the cost of) labor has gone up, fuel prices have gone up, chemicals have gone up, product has gone up.”
She said there will likely have to be some budgetary adjustments to make up for the expenditure.
However, it won’t be unlike many other South Dakota cities — in fact, probably less than other municipalities, some of which were smacked with another blizzard this week.
“I’ve talked to my counterparts elsewhere, like Pierre and Watertown. They’ve said ‘Oh, my gosh!’” Leon said. “And they aren’t even done removing it yet.”
Among the “Top Ten First-Class Cities Plus Vermillion” list, Yankton ranked third in its February revenue increase, trailing Brookings (11.17%) and Spearfish (7.46%). Vermillion was up 5.73%.
