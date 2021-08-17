TABOR — Everyone is invited for the Fallen Bridge Dedication in memory of Captain Charles Lane Jr. to be held on Aug. 23 at 2 p.m. in the Korton Hatwan Post #183, Tabor.
The bridge named in his memory is on Highway 81 over the James River, with the sign to be placed later.
“Chuck Lane has left his imprint on our citizens,” according to a press release. “When he was missing in action the family and the community was devastated. One point was clear from all the memories that were collected, he was an outstanding, happy and caring person.”
