PIERRE — Seven high schools across South Dakota are traveling to Pierre to compete in the South Dakota ProStart® Invitational, a statewide competition focused on restaurant management and culinary arts. The teams who are awarded top honors at the March 14 competition will receive scholarships and advancement to the National ProStart® Invitational.
Sponsored by the South Dakota Retailers Association, ProStart® is a career and technical education program focused on teaching culinary arts and restaurant management fundamentals through a combination of classroom and industry experience.
