PIERRE — The South Dakota Department of Transportation (SDDOT) will host two in-person open house public meetings and a virtual, on-demand meeting to discuss and receive public input on the South Dakota Electric Vehicle (EV) Fast Charging Plan. The in-person meetings will be informal, with a short presentation followed by one-on-one discussion with SDDOT and consultant staff. Through the in-person and virtual meetings, the public will have the opportunity to provide written comment.
“We are striving to provide reliable and convenient EV fast charging on the Interstate system across the state,” says Steve Gramm, SDDOT, Planning Squad Leader. “We want to create a convenient and accessible network by connecting to the national grid, and the community’s input is highly encouraged and valued at these meetings.”
The public may view the full EV Fast Charging Plan and provide written comment at www.sdEVplan.com between June 21 and July 8, 2022.
In-Person meetings will be:
• Rapid City: Tuesday, June 21, 5-6:30 p.m. (MT), Western Dakota Technical College, 800 Mickelson Dr. in Rapid City;
• Sioux Falls: Wednesday, June 22, 2022, 5-6:30 p.m. (CT), University Center Avera Hall – 4801 N. Career Ave. in Sioux Falls.
A presentation will take place at 5:15 p.m. at the in-person public meetings. The presentation will be followed by an open house style meeting for the remainder of the evening. Input collected at the meetings will help the SDDOT make informed decisions about potential locations and amenities of EV fast charging stations around the state.
Open House Public Meeting Topics:
• Details about the EV Fast Charging Plan
• Federal Funding Opportunities
• Future of EVs in South Dakota
The South Dakota EV Fast Charging Plan will be a framework to create a statewide network of EV fast chargers on the Interstate systems, linked to an overall national network and designed to provide convenient, reliable, affordable, and accessible charging for all EV drivers. The Plan is a requirement to obtain National Electric Vehicle Infrastructure (NEVI) Formula Program funding from the 2021 Infrastructure Investment and Jobs Act (IIJA).
For further information regarding the EV Infrastructure Deployment Study, please contact Steve Gramm, Planning Squad Leader at 605-773-3281 or steve.gramm@state.sd.us. Visit the study website for more information at www.sdEVplan.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.