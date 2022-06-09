County Fine-Tunes W. 11th Street Resolution

The Yankton County Commission is a step closer to considering a citizens-initiated request for improvements to a portion of W. 11th Street — and by extension, closer to having a template for future requests.
During the commission’s meeting Thursday, board members fine-tuned a draft resolution for improvements to the street.
Recently, the vast majority of residents and property owners along W. 11th Street between Deer Boulevard and the Yankton city limits brought a request for improvements to the road in exchange for assessing themselves the cost of the project.
According to the meeting’s packet, which has the draft resolution, “surfacing entails the placement of additional gravel where needed, inclusion of base stabilizer, application of two layers of chip seal and the application of pavement markings.”
The estimated project cost is $133,575.
“Each of the identified parcels will be equally assessed a total of $3,425 to be amortized over five assessment years, giving a yearly assessment of $685 per parcel beginning with taxes payable in 2023,” the draft resolution reads when discussing how the 39 parcels along the roadway would be assessed.
Maintenance costs would also be assessed to the property owners.
Commission chairman Joseph Healy said there were a few updates from the last discussion of the resolution — which is hoped to serve as a template for future requests — in May.
“If either 90% or greater parcels would participate — that would essentially impose the tax to 100% participation,” he said. “The question was, ‘What if there’s 50% but they’re willing to incur the entire cost themselves?’ There’s an either 90% or greater (clause) or if less than 90% of the parcels with residential or commercial structures within the improvement zone support implementation on their properties to fund the cost for improvements, only those supporting parcels would be assessed.”
A dissolution agreement was also included in the resolution.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said, in a time when road infrastructure throughout the county is in need of upgrading, a resolution like this gives residents in the county a lot of power.
“A lot of good work and thought has been put into the document,” he said. “It gives the citizens an option for upgrading their roads.”
No official actions were taken during Thursday’s meeting. The matter will be discussed again at the July 5 meeting, where a vote is expected.
Commissioner Cheri Loest was absent during Thursday’s meeting while Klimisch attended remotely.
In other business Thursday, the commission:
• Canvassed the results of Tuesday’s primary election;
• Discussed potential streamlining of the county’s cell phone tower regulations;
• Held a first reading of the notice of adoption of definition tweaks to the county’s zoning ordinance;
• Appointed two drainage commission members;
• Approved two conditional-use permits.
