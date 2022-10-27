SIOUX FALLS — As Halloween approaches, AAA South Dakota is raising awareness about traffic safety dangers — increased pedestrian activity and drunk driving — both of which converge this weekend with Halloween activities as well as on the holiday itself.
Halloween Pedestrian, Distracted and Impaired Driving Precautions
A scare in good fun is expected on Halloween, but AAA warns, not when it comes to child pedestrian safety.
• According to Safe Kids Worldwide, children are more than twice as likely to be hit by a car and killed on Halloween than any other day of the year.
• The National Highway Traffic Safety Administration (NHTSA) reports that Halloween is consistently one of the top three days of the year for pedestrian injuries and fatalities.
Creative costumes, trick-or-treating and bags full of goodies become top Halloween priorities, but safety often becomes an afterthought. Excited trick-or-treaters can forget about safety, so drivers, party goers and parents must be even more alert, as the risk of kids being injured by moving vehicles increases.
“With an increased risk of pedestrian crashes on Halloween night, AAA South Dakota urges parents to remind trick-or-treaters of traffic safety practices,” said Shawn Steward, AAA South Dakota spokesman. “Make costumes safe and highly visible to motorists.”
AAA Halloween Safety Tips
• Motorists
— Eliminate distractions while driving, focus on the road and trick-or-treaters.
— Slow down in residential neighborhoods and obey all traffic signs and signals, give yourself extra time to react to children who may dart into the street.
— Look for children crossing the street. They may not be paying attention to traffic and may cross the street mid-block or between parked cars.
— Carefully enter and exit driveways and alleys, taking extra care if you are backing up or turning.
— Turn your headlights on to make yourself more visible – even in the daylight.
• Parents
— Make sure Halloween costumes are flame-retardant and light in color to improve visibility.
— Be bright at night – have trick-or-treaters use glow sticks or wear retro-reflective tape on costumes and on treat buckets.
— Ensure disguises don’t obstruct vision and avoid full facemasks.
— Create face masks that coordinate with costumes and won’t obstruct vision.
— Be sure an adult or older child supervises children under age 12.
— Instruct children to travel only in familiar areas and along established routes.
— Teach children to stop only at well-lit houses and driveways.
— Review trick-or-treating safety precautions, including pedestrian and traffic safety rules.
• Trick-or-Treaters
— Stay on sidewalks and avoid walking in streets if possible.
— If there are no sidewalks, walk on the left side of the road, facing traffic.
— Look both ways and listen for traffic before crossing the street.
— Watch for cars turning or backing up.
— Cross streets only at the corner, using traffic signals and crosswalks, and never cross between parked vehicles or mid-block.
— Trick-or-treat in a group if someone older cannot go with you.
— Tell your parents where you are going.
— Carry a flashlight containing fresh batteries. Never shine flashlights into the eyes of oncoming drivers.
• Party Goers
— Arrange a safe ride home and/or designate a driver before you attend festivities.
— Always designate a sober driver.
— If you are drunk, take a taxi or ride share service, call a sober friend or family member or use public transportation.
— Before leaving for a party, load ride share apps or put numbers of local cab companies or your designated driver(s) into your phone.
— Walking impaired can be as dangerous as drunk driving. Designate a sober friend to walk you home.
— If you see a drunk driver on the road, contact local law enforcement.
— If you know someone who is about to drive or ride impaired, take their keys and help them make safe travel arrangements to where they are going.
