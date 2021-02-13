Bon Homme and Turner counties each reported one new death related to COVID-19 in Saturday’s daily update from the South Dakota Department of Health (DOH).
Overall, the state recorded seven new deaths, raising the state toll to 1,838.
Bon Homme County’s death was its 25th overall, and its was 51st death for Turner County.
South Dakota reported 137 new infections Saturday, with the number of active cases falling to 2,119, the lowest level since Aug. 27.
Yankton County posted four new cases and three new recoveries, with the number of active cases rising to 33.
Other area counties recording new cases included Charles Mix (+2), Hutchinson (+3), Turner (+1) and Union (+6) counties in South Dakota, and Dixon (+1), Cedar (+6) and Knox (+2) counties in Nebraska.
Here are other South Dakota statistics posted Saturday by the DOH:
• Total Cases — 110,205 (+137: 95 confirmed, 42 probable);
• Active Cases — 2,119 (-61);
• Recoveries — 206,248 (+173);
• Hospitalizations — 6,431 ever hospitalized (+6); 82 currently hospitalized (-2);
• Testing — 4,118 new tests processed; 672 new individuals tested;
• Vaccinations — 148,858 total vaccinations (+5,844); 101,053 individuals vaccinated (+2,886).
In Nebraska, the Department of Health and Human Services reported 110 new COVID infections. No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,002.
Other statistics included:
• Total Cases — 197,027 (+110);
• Recoveries — 142,112 (+329);
• Hospitalizations — 5,942 ever hospitalized (+6); 201 currently hospitalized (-15);
• Testing — 15,802 new tests processed; 3,610 new individuals tested;
• Total vaccinations — 284,213 (+11,718).
