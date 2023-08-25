Standing Bear Bridge

The 25th anniversary of the Standing Bear Bridge the crosses the Missouri River between Springfield/Running Water on the South Dakota side and Niobrara, Nebraska, will be celebrated Sunday with a program in Springfield.

 Photo: National Park Service

SPRINGFIELD — Growing up in Springfield, Scott Kostal and his friends enjoyed an unusual but necessary Missouri River boat ride during the 1970s and early 1980s.

“There was no bridge, so we took the ferry boat ride over to Nebraska (through the early 1980s),” he said. “It was a neat summer afternoon thing to do, but probably not if you were a worker going both ways on it each day.”

