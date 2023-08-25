SPRINGFIELD — Growing up in Springfield, Scott Kostal and his friends enjoyed an unusual but necessary Missouri River boat ride during the 1970s and early 1980s.
“There was no bridge, so we took the ferry boat ride over to Nebraska (through the early 1980s),” he said. “It was a neat summer afternoon thing to do, but probably not if you were a worker going both ways on it each day.”
The seasonal ferry, which didn’t run during the winter, stopped in 1984. Area residents were forced to travel about 60 miles upstream to Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown or about 45 miles downstream to the Meridian Bridge or Gavins Point Dam at Yankton.
The necessary detour ended in August 1998 when the Chief Standing Bear Memorial Bridge was completed over the Missouri River. The 2,953-foot-long, two-lane span linked Springfield and Running Water on the South Dakota side with Niobrara and Santee on the Nebraska side.
A quarter-century later, Kostal serves as the Springfield mayor and as vice president of the Springfield Historical Society, which is hosting anniversary events Sunday for the Bon Homme County community.
The Springfield Historical Society sought to hold the anniversary celebration as true as possible to the Aug. 29, 1998, bridge dedication date, Kostal said.
“We’re pretty close to that day, but we opted to go with August 27, a Sunday afternoon,” he said.
The afternoon’s activities are all related to the bridge and community, Kostal said.
“On Sunday, we have three things going on, all related to the bridge,” Kostal said. “We have a scavenger hunt at 1 p.m. with a historical theme, a 3 p.m. ice cream social provided by First Savings Bank and a program at 4 p.m. with the unveiling of the time capsule and the quilt raffle.”
The Springfield Historical Society has posted clues on its Facebook page for each of the nine locations in the scavenger hunt. Clue sheets can be picked up at the Community Services Center.
“Each location is located in a public place, and you receive stickers when you find a location,” the mayor said. “You turn in your clue sheet when you’re finished, and you get a free entry into the drawing for a youth cowboy quilt that is part of the Historical Society’s raffle. You can also purchase tickets for the raffle.”
The Community Services Center will also host the ice cream social and program.
“At the program, we’re showing the contents of the time capsule,” he said. “It’s mostly correspondence, newspapers from that time and items from the bridge dedication.”
At least one pair of memorabilia didn’t stand the test of time quite so well, Kostal said.
“We have two videos that aren’t even playable,” he said. “South Dakota Public Television will digitize them, and they will be placed in the Springfield Historical Museum.”
In 1998, the local organization Helping Hands buried the time capsule in front of the Professional Services Building to mark the bridge dedication.
“We’re very fortunate that we had the Helping Hands organization, which was a group of folks who ‘aged out’ of the Jaycees, which had an age limit of 40 years old,” Kostal said.
“At that time, they got together over the summer and said, ‘It would be really great to do a time capsule’ (in conjunction with the bridge dedication), so they made one.”
The bridge’s name honors the culture and contributions of the area Native Americans. Standing Bear was a Ponca chief, from the Niobrara area, who was the plaintiff in a 1879 federal court case that affirmed Native Americans were people with the right to move about freely.
The bridge has become a vital transportation artery for workers, residents, tourists and other travelers between southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska.
The bridge is located east of Niobrara, downstream from the confluence of the Niobrara River with the Missouri River. The bridge connects S.D. Highway 37 with Nebraska Highway 14.
In 2011, Missouri River flooding impacted the bridge, as waters covered Nebraska Highway 12 to the west and closed traffic. During that time, travelers used creative means to reach the bridge and cross the river where possible.
During lunch this week with local residents, Kostal learned many were surprised by the upcoming anniversary and found it difficult to believe 25 years had already passed since the dedication.
Kostal and others have reached out to at least some people with connections to the time capsule’s contents.
“There are some interesting names of some correspondence in the time capsule,” he said. “We called some of those people and asked if they remember putting anything into the time capsule or if they had family members who did so.”
The anniversary serves as a reminder of the current ease in crossing the Missouri River, Kostal said.
“Looking back, we’re seeing how there weren’t many ways of getting over the river in the years before the bridge went in,” he said. “In the 1980s, there was a ferry boat, but it’s another thing to cross the river with the bridge.”
Today’s younger residents don’t know a time without the bridge, he added.
“I think many of them just take it for granted that we always had a bridge,” he said. “They don’t realize how long it took to cross the river, especially for people who worked on the other side and had to travel it each day.”
The bridge could play an even greater role in the future with the STAR WARS recreation project moving forward in northeast Nebraska, Kostal said.
The program calls for two major parts: an expanded and upgraded Weigand Marina near Crofton, Nebraska, and a new lodge and conference center, along with other improvements, at Niobrara State Park, just west of that community.
Kostal has also seen the bridge’s impact on the South Dakota side, including new homes in Springfield and nearby Running Water.
The bridge has marked new opportunities for Springfield, which has about 800 residents not counting Mike Durfee State Prison, the mayor said.
“It has been significant for us. It has opened up new possibilities for our small town in South Dakota,” he said.
“(The anniversary) is a good time for remembering how it was, not all that long ago. Now, we’re connected on both sides of the river, and it’s great.”
