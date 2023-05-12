While some folks have been blessed with rain this spring, it is darn dry in many spots. For cattle feeders or backgrounders, the prairie winds aggravate the issue, drying out pens and blowing around dust. This dust in turn can lead to health issues, such as pinkeye or pneumonia. The question then is, “how do I keep the dust down in a dry year?”
The most important aspect seems counterintuitive at first. To keep dust down, cattlemen should clear manure and wasted feed from the pens on a regular basis. While manure does initially contain water, which keeps dust down in the immediate future, as that manure dries it forms a light, fluffy layer of organic matter. When the wind blows, it disperses that organic dust readily. The same goes for wasted feed, as it also dries into highly mobile organic matter.
If pens are maintained on a consistent basis, the amount of organic matter is minimized. The recommendation is for no more than 1-2 inches of well-compacted manure and soil on the surface of the pen. By keeping pens in this condition, we not only limit the dust potential from the manure, but we create a surface that is more permeable to the limited rains that do come, so that water is captured to keep dust at bay, rather than running off where it will not be of use.
In excessively dry conditions, adding water may be the ticket to minimize dust. By maintaining that 1-2 inches surface at 25-35% moisture, both dust and unwanted odor are minimized. The best method to apply water is through a sprinkler system, as “flooding” the pen produces significant runoff. This runoff increases issues with insect breeding areas, leading to more flies.
Rather than starting sprinklers when the dust gets nasty, stay ahead of the problem by adding water when the pen surface is just starting to become too dusty. To prevent puddles, add no more than 1 gallon per square yard (or 0.18 of an inch of water) per day. When the pen is back to adequate moisture levels, continue to add between a quarter to three-quarters of that rate as the conditions dictate. Research done on this topic indicates daily applications are superior to every-other-day applications to keep the dust minimized.
A common question that producers have is if they can get the cattle to keep the dust down by increasing their pen stocking density. While this will minimize the dust in the short term, there are some issues that should be addressed. First, this method is counterproductive if there is inadequate bunk space and water trough capacity for the number of cattle in that pen. Second, this method is especially problematic if used for new calves on arrival, as less space will result in faster disease transmission. Third, this method allows for more rapid organic matter build up, which necessitates increased pen maintenance requirements.
However, if managed appropriately with the right kind of cattle, increasing stocking rates is effective at minimizing dust. By being cognizant of the potential issues and addressing them prior to the stocking rate increase, cattlemen can decrease dust burdens quickly without using sprinklers.
The band Kansas may claim that all we are is “dust in the wind,” but personally, I’d prefer to minimize the amount of particulates blowing around. Dust does not have to be a mandatory, immense problem with feeding cattle. Through good pen maintenance and adding water sparingly, we can dampen the effect of dust on our livestock, leading to better health outcomes.
