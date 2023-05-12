Dust Management In The Feedlot
While some folks have been blessed with rain this spring, it is darn dry in many spots. For cattle feeders or backgrounders, the prairie winds aggravate the issue, drying out pens and blowing around dust. This dust in turn can lead to health issues, such as pinkeye or pneumonia. The question then is, “how do I keep the dust down in a dry year?”

The most important aspect seems counterintuitive at first. To keep dust down, cattlemen should clear manure and wasted feed from the pens on a regular basis. While manure does initially contain water, which keeps dust down in the immediate future, as that manure dries it forms a light, fluffy layer of organic matter. When the wind blows, it disperses that organic dust readily. The same goes for wasted feed, as it also dries into highly mobile organic matter.

