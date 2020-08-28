HURON — The Spirit of Dakota Award Society of Huron announced today the 2020 award has been postponed to Oct. 2, 2021 due to the pandemic and gathering restrictions.
The annual day-long event includes the Spirit of Dakota Art Show, Tea in the Country and concludes with the Celebration Banquet honoring the nominees and the winner.
South Dakota’s premier woman’s award honors an outstanding South Dakota woman who has demonstrated vision, courage, and strength in character and who has made a significant contribution to the quality of life in her community and state. South Dakota sculptor Dale Lamphere’s “Spirit of Dakota” bronze statue in Huron is this inspiration for this award. The honoree is chosen by a state-wide Selection Commission including First Gentleman Byron Noem. This award was established in 1987.
