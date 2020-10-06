COVID Adjustments

The COVID-19 pandemic has forced local government entities to get creative in how they carry out their various missions.
This has been true for the Yankton County Equalization Department.
During the Yankton County Commission’s regular meeting Tuesday, Deputy Equalization Director Matt Archer addressed the board on how the department intends to carry out assessments going forward.
Archer said COVID delayed many of the department’s usual undertakings and saw staffers helping out in other departments.
“A normal summer would be spent reviewing 1,000 parcels,” Archer said. “With concern for public safety and individuals at high risk, the reviews this summer were pushed back one year. … Our staff worked on updating approximately 1,800 parcels in our GIS system. We assisted the auditor’s office with their massive workload due to absentee balloting. In addition, we also assisted the highway department with the large workload needed for FEMA reimbursement for the multiple floods we have experienced.”
However, much of the office’s regular business has continued as normal, but new protocols are being adapted to make sure that work is done safely.
“We have to rethink our assessment plan and our statutory requirement to list in value improvements, additions and new construction in Yankton County,” he said. “To date, we have approximately 700 properties in Yankton County that need to be assessed for new or unfinished building on it.”
In collaboration with the Yankton County Office of Emergency Management, Archer said the following changes would be implemented in 2020 for assessing properties:
• Initial contact will be by phone, if possible;
• Second contact would be by letter;
• If possible, make assessments by exterior only;
• All staff members will carry a photo ID, wear a Yankton County-logo shirt, will be screened each morning (temperature and questions about symptoms) and wear a mask when interacting with others;
• When an assessor arrives at a property, they will knock on the door, step back six feet and hold discussions from that distance. If a person is not home or not comfortable with answering the door, the assessor will leave a tag on the door on how to contact the Equalization Office;
• After leaving the tag, the assessor will carry on with taking exterior measurements, photos and be on their way;
• For some projects, such as large commercial buildings or new homes, it may be necessary to take interior measurements. For the time being, an interior estimation can be shared by the owner at the door or over the phone if the owner is uncomfortable having the appraiser indoors. Information collected in this manner will be reviewed in a future year.
Archer said his staff will try to visit with three people per day on building permits when they would usually only do two per day.
Commissioner Dan Klimisch said that he is happy with Equalization’s plans going forward.
“It’s a pretty solid plan,” he said. “There’s a lot of thought to it. It gives people the options, which is nice.”
Given that the agenda item was informational only, no actions were taken.
Chairperson Cheri Loest was absent during much of Tuesday’s meeting before joining remotely late in the proceedings.
In other business Tuesday, the commission:
• Approved a conditional-use permit and a variance;
• Approved the Yankton County Five-Year Highway Bridge Improvement Plan on a 3-1 vote. Commissioner Gary Swensen was the lone no vote, citing the lack of videotaping at a properly-noticed and conducted public meeting regarding the five-year plan;
• Held first readings on two rezoning requests. No actions were taken on either and they will be considered at the next County Commission meeting.
