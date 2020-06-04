While conditions could change, the U.S. Army Corps of Engineers doesn’t expect a repeat of last year’s flooding in the upper Missouri River basin.
In March 2019, the Yankton region was hit with a bomb cyclone that inundated southeast South Dakota and northeast Nebraska. Continued rainfall worsened the situation throughout the year.
During 2019, the Corps of Engineers raised Gavins Point releases to 100,000 cubic feet per second (cfs), the second highest amount in recent years. Flooding across the Yankton region resulted in crop and property damage, unplanted fields and impassable or unsafe roads and bridges.
But now, the flood situation has improved greatly.
“Water releases from Gavins Point Dam will remain at 33,000 cubic feet per second (cfs) in June, which is about average,” the Corps said in a news release.
“May runoff in the upper Basin was about 130% of average; however, the summer climate outlook indicates a return to warmer and drier conditions in the upper basin.”
On Thursday, the Corps held its final scheduled flood outlook of the season, indicating the eased concerns about future conditions.
The Corps plans to maintain Gavins Point releases at 33,000 cfs throughout the summer. Depending on conditions, the releases would be increased to 37,000 cfs this fall to move remaining flood water out of the reservoirs.
Fort Randall Dam at Pickstown will maintain summer releases of about 28,300 cfs to stay consistent with Gavins Point’s downstream operations. The difference in releases allows for tributary inflows between the two dams.
One major event has — or hasn’t — happened so far in 2020, according to Doug Kluck with the National Weather Service (NWS) in Kansas City.
“When we look at the Missouri River basin from the beginning of the year, we’ve dodged several bullets for the most part from January 1 to a couple of days ago,” he said.
“Most of the basin has remained below normal for precipitation. It’s been relatively dry the first few months of the year. Some places got more precipitation, especially in the lower basin.
“There were flooding conditions here and there across the basin, but most of it wasn’t comparable to 2019. … It’s a pale comparison of what we saw last year.”
HIGH WATERS
In a separate Press & Dakotan email interview, NWS hydrologist Mike Gillispie of Sioux Falls noted the Dakotas have remained below normal for precipitation.
The Central Plains remains dry in many areas, he said.
“Looking back at the last 30 to 90 days, parts of western South Dakota and a good chunk of Montana have seen above-normal precipitation, with below-normal precipitation in North Dakota and eastern South Dakota,” he said.
“I think that holding near-normal releases from the reservoirs should be good. There will be no flooding on the Missouri at those types of releases, and there will be plenty of room for unregulated flows on the eastern South Dakota rivers to not cause any flooding downstream of Gavins Point.”
The James River in eastern South Dakota has sustained flooding for much of the past year. The river runs the north-south length of South Dakota before entering the Missouri River near Yankton.
The James River is one of the flattest rivers on Earth, which means any flooding on the meandering waterway remains for extended periods of time.
“For the James, we continue to see slowly falling stages, but continue with minor to moderate flooding from near Mitchell upstream through Brown County, not including near Redfield,” Gillispie said.
“This trend should continue, barring any future heavy rains, and it will likely be several weeks to months before these remaining sites drop below flood stage.”
The drier conditions in the upper Missouri River basin haven’t greatly affected stream flows in eastern South Dakota, Kluck said. The U.S. Geological Survey (USGS) has found above-normal flows in those rivers and streams.
The reason: saturated soils remaining from 2019 flooding. “Any time there is significant rainfall, the basin has pretty high flows,” he said.
For now, the NWS has received neutral readings on Pacific weather patterns that may affect the Central Plains later this year.
“We’ll begin to get a better handle during the next month or two on the direction we’ll be heading with El Nino and La Nina,” Kluck said. “This is natural about this time of year, where things begin to get sorted out.”
OTHER FACTORS
The Central Plains may also keep high stream flows because of continued Rocky Mountain snowpack melt, according to NWS hydrologist Kevin Low.
“During the first week of June, we typically witness the peak flow for mountain streams, and this year is no exception,” he said. “It’s at its peak now at many locations in the mountains.”
Unlike past years, one condition is making a difference, Low said.
“What is unusual about this week, we have warmer than normal temperatures,” he said. “Some areas of the mountains to the west are 10 degrees or more above normal, and the night time temperatures don’t get below freezing even at 9,500 feet, in the higher elevations.”
As a result, the warmer weather has created higher-than-normal flows from the snowmelt, he said. One location lost 2-4 inches of snow water equivalent (SWE). That additional water moves across the basin, keeping rivers and streams high.
The 2020 upper basin runoff forecast is 32.3 million acre feet (MAF), 125% of average.
“The upper basin runoff for the remainder of the year will depend on the mountain snowmelt, which will enter the Fort Peck and Garrison reservoirs in early June, and summer rain events,” said John Remus, chief of the Corps’ Missouri River Basin Water Management Division in Omaha.
“With nearly 80% of the system flood control storage available, the reservoirs are well positioned to capture and manage runoff from the mountain snowmelt and precipitation in the upper Missouri River basin. This also provides the Corps with some added flexibility to respond to rainfall events below the system.”
As of Thursday, the total volume of water stored in the Missouri River mainstem system was 59.9 MAF, up 1.2 MAF since May 1. The water occupies 3.8 MAF of the system’s 16.3 MAF flood control zone.
For the summer outlook, June stands to have the best chances for above-normal temperatures and near-normal precipitation, Gillispie said.
“For the summer as a whole, the Climate Prediction Center shows near-normal temperatures and above-normal precipitation,” he said.
“My local statistical outlooks show near-normal temperatures in June, below normal in July, and above normal in August. For precipitation, my outlooks show generally above-normal precipitation for all three months.”
The situation could change over the course of the summer, Remus said.
“Our reservoir system is in very good shape. But I caution everyone, we’re not out of the woods yet,” he said.
“Floods can and will occur regardless in the Missouri River basin because of precipitation events, especially along the lower Missouri River because it cannot be regulated by the reservoirs.”
