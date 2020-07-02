Crops Moving Far Ahead Of Last Year

For farmers Shane Merrill and Shane Greckel, the Fourth of July marks more than a holiday —it’s a crucial time for their crops.
It’s also a time for the two men to note the vast differences between last year’s flooding and this year’s abnormally dry conditions so far.
Merrill farms near Parker in Turner County, while Greckel farms near Bloomfield in Knox County, Nebraska. They may live in different states with different terrain, but they’re noticing many of the same conditions.
In March 2019, a bomb cycle hit the Yankton region. Turner County sustained extensive, prolonged flooding, while Knox County saw massive flooding along with a breached dam and ice jams in the Niobrara and Verdigre areas.
Merrill overcame a slow start to plant most of his crops.
“We were fortunate on our ground to get nearly everything planted,” he said. “I would say we were close to 90% planted for our operation.”
Despite the challenges, the fall harvest turned out decent, Merrill said.
“Harvest was on time for us as we were able to get everything planted in May,” he said. “Yields were good for the year — not as great as 2018, but still above average. We benefit from sitting on more sandy soil, allowing us to handle more water than some.”
Despite taking a later hit from a heavy wind event and hailstorm, Greckel said his unaffected crops produced both good quality and yield.
Both Merrill and Greckel are hoping for better things in 2020. This year started out promising, with ideal conditions allowing farmers to complete planting often far ahead of previous seasons.
Merrill experienced great spring weather.
“Planting was smooth this year with near perfect conditions,” he said. “I was done with corn in April and beans a couple weeks later. We raise corn, soybeans, some oats and alfalfa. All in all, a great spring for planting.”
In recent days, the Yankton region has been categorized as abnormally dry, worsened by temperatures in the 90s combined with tropical humidity.
While many areas sustained saturated soil, Merrill farms a more sandy soil.
“In fact, we run six center pivots on our farm. We’ve been running (them) off and on for several weeks,” he said. “Last year was the first year we never turned one on since my grandpa put up his first pivot in 1976.”
The recent heat and humidity has provided a major boost in growing degree days (GDD), or the measure of a crop’s maturity, Greckel said. “It also can provide an extra stress on the plant by growing too quickly, opening up the possibility of some plant diseases,” he said.
Merrill said his corn has reached far beyond “knee high by the Fourth of July.”
“I have fields over my head already. It’s been a couple years since I have seen that,” he said. “Early planting and ideal weather have really made the corn jump this year. Everything looks to be shaping up for a solid year.”
Merrill isn’t overly concerned yet about the dry conditions.
“I would say we’re fine as of now,” he said. “There was that stretch in June where we had the strong wind and heat for what seemed like two weeks, and it got a little dry. Now, we seem to be keeping up for now.”
Crops are hitting a critical time for plant development, Greckel added. The 14-day outlook calls for above-normal temperatures and below-normal precipitation.
“Pollination will be occurring in the corn crop in July followed by soybean development in August,” he said. “These two critical months need adequate moisture to make sure the crop has full potential.”
He foresees continued economic challenges for farmers, even with assistance from the U.S. Department of Agriculture (USDA).
“With the advent of COVID-19, prices and total farm income look to be down for the year,” he said. “USDA came out with some support for farmers but, interesting enough, on some row crops, the payment only applies to 25% of crop production for that farm.”
Greckel noted similar weather patterns between 2019 and 2020. “We would anticipate a normal harvest but, just like the weather in the Midwest, just wait five minutes and it can change,” he said.
For a successful year, the region needs both adequate moisture and repaired infrastructure to get the crop to town, Greckel said. “(We also need) a better price base so rural communities can be profitable once again.”
Both Merrill and Greckel remain cautiously optimistic.
“I would say things are looking better,” Merrill said. “It’s hard to tell until the grain is in the bin. But as of now, I would say we are headed for a good season.”
