100 Years Ago
Friday, August 31, 1923
• The ancient game of horseshoes has put the fashionable game of golf in the shade the last two days of the fair. Good sized crowds of spectators have witnessed the tournament play at Third and Capital streets where the finals were played off in both the singles and doubles. As was the case last year the names that were in at the finish were Erickson brothers of Beresford, who are acknowledged wizards with the horseshoe.
• Shock threshing, much delayed by rains, was finished in the Gayville vicinity last Friday and plowing and haying are now in progress when weather conditions permit. The Olson-Pederson threshing outfit still has a rather large job of shock threshing at the Lane Bros. farm but have been tied up for a week by wet grain.
75 Years Ago
Tuesday, August 31, 1948
• Registration of young men under the 1948 selective service law found 56 men signing up at the county auditor’s office here on Monday. Today and tomorrow men born in 1923 are required to register.
• Several complaints that sawdust from the Cottonwood Package company in the area of Burleigh street along Marne creek is causing a bad odor brought a motion at the city commission meeting last night that the waterworks commissioners, city engineer, city health officer and chief of police investigate the causes of the offensive odors and take steps to remedy the situation.
50 Years Ago
Friday, August 31, 1973
• Twelve Japanese teachers arrived yesterday in Yankton to observe area schools and improve their oral comprehension of English. The Japanese are English teachers in junior and senior high schools in their native country and will stay in this area two weeks with sponsor families.
• An all-time high school enrollment record was set at Tyndall high school at 218 high school students enrolled along with 237 students, kindergarten through eighth grades, making a total enrollment for the Tyndall Public schools at 455 students.
25 Years Ago
Monday, August 31, 1998
• More than 800 people converged on the Lewis and Clark Visitor Center Saturday and Sunday for the first Lewis and Clark Festival. It marks the first local step toward commemorating the bicentennial of the Lewis and Clark expedition in six years. Members of the Corps of Discovery groups from South Dakota, Nebraska and Missouri reenacted several events that took place during the famous Lewis and Clark expedition.
• The new Missouri River bridge linking Springfield and Running Water with Niobrara, Neb., shows the power of two states working together, South Dakota and Nebraska officials said at Saturday’s bridge dedication. An estimated 3,000 people attended the dedication for the Chief Standing Bear Memorial Bridge.
