• A report was received at 7:49 p.m. Friday of the theft of sunglasses on E. 4th St.
• A report was received at 2:32 a.m. Saturday of vandalism on 4th St.
• A report was received at 12:29 p.m. Saturday of a domestic incident on Douglas Ave.
• A report was received at 2:47 p.m. Saturday of an overnight garage break-in on Pine St. Items were reported stolen.
• A report was received at 6:38 p.m. Saturday of the theft of items from a neighbor on Cedar Terrace.
• A report was received at 10:22 p.m. Saturday of a fight on E. 3rd St.
• A report was received at 9:14 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Walnut St.
• A report was received at 10:54 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on Pine St.
• A report was received at 11:17 a.m. Sunday of vandalism on W. 15th St.
• A report was received at 12:23 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Augusta Cir.
• A report was received at 1:33 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Pine St.
• A report was received at 1:41 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Augusta Cir.
• A report was received at 1:49 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 4:23 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Locust St.
• A report was received at 6:13 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on Capital St.
• A report was received at 7:05 p.m. Sunday of vandalism on 6th St.
• A report was received at 6:21 a.m. Monday of theft on Broadway Ave.
• A report was received at 8:05 a.m. Monday of vandalism on Spruce St.
• A report was received at 1:28 p.m. Monday of a protection order violation in Yankton.
