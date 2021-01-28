Dry Conditions Make For Busier Fire Year

Dry conditions helped contribute to a slightly busier year for the Yankton Volunteer Fire Department in 2020.
Yankton Fire Chief Tom Kurtenbach told the Press & Dakotan his department had a total of 330 calls from service, up from the 303 recorded in 2019.
“Mainly, the numbers are up because we’ve had drier weather, so we’ve run more wildland type calls like grass fires,” Kurtenbach said. “Quite honestly, if we don’t get a whole lot more moisture, we’re going to be right back in that situation in the spring.”
He added that, in addition to the 29 wildland fires the department responded to in 2020, the department also responded to an elevated number of structure fires.
“I think we’ve had a few more structure fires than normal,” he said. “We ran 21 building fires this year.”
Kurtenbach said fire-related injuries have been minimal while there weren’t any fire deaths in 2020 in the county.
He said that he didn’t see anything beyond expectations that concerned him about fire calls in 2020.
“We expect that if we have a dry year, we’re going to have more wildland fires and that’s kind of bared out this year,” he said. “We want to make sure people — when we do have those dry conditions —that they’re careful about doing prescribed burns and looking a few days ahead of when they’re going to do the burn to see what the weather’s going to be like after the burn.”
Kurtenbach said it’s typically these types of burn piles that are responsible for many of the wildland fires in the county during dry periods.
“What we run into is, if they start a large brush pile, that brush pile will smolder for days,” he said. “If we get a big wind event after somebody burns one of those, we could end up with a rekindle and a grass fire to accompany it, even days later.”
He said that people should continue to be careful with large burns, especially as spring approaches.
It’s nearly impossible to look back on 2020 and not see at least some impact from the COVID-19 pandemic.
While seemingly not having a direct effect on numbers, Kurtenbach said the pandemic’s presence has been felt within the department.
“The biggest impact (COVID) has had on the department is we’re not meeting as a group together,” he said. “We’re doing virtual meetings for our business meetings and we’ve done some online training. We just recently started getting together again with social distancing and masking in place to do some of our training. Hopefully, as we get vaccinated and the CDC says we can, we’ll start being able to get together and have training like normal again.”
As for numbers, even with elevated wildland calls, he characterized 2020 as more of an average year.
“Nothing really sticks out that is for sure alarming,” he said. “Hopefully, we’ll get some moisture and we won’t have the dry weather this spring.”
