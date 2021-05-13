Yankton Sales Tax Revenues Soar

Yankton’s sales tax figures are returning to form in a big way as the spring moves along.
With its April figures released, the city saw a 17.76% rise over the same month a year ago. Overall, the city is up 7.17% over the same time last year.
But it’s not just the first- and second-penny taxes having all the fun. In April, the BBB (bed, board, booze tax) was up 41.78% over the same month in 2020.
For context, April’s recording period in 2020 coincided with the introduction of a business curtailment and implementation of other restrictions related to the COVID-19 pandemic. Nevertheless, April 2020 saw a 2.08% overall rise over the same month in 2019 while the BBB fell -19.31% from the same month the year before.
Cumulatively, the BBB is up 8.18% on the year, the first time the BBB has recorded a positive accumulated difference since March 2020.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon evoked an old AC/DC song to describe where the city is.
“We’re back in the black when it comes to the BBB and sales tax,” she told the Press & Dakotan. “That’s a great position for us to be in heading into summer.”
She added there’s likely a number of factors behind the rise.
“There’s a lot of money around, for one thing,” she said. “I’m not an economist, but I know there’s stimulus money around. I think a lot of people are kind of feeling that they’ve reached a light at the end of the tunnel in terms of COVID-19 — they’re out doing things and going places. I think a lot of people are still doing improvement projects.”
Leon said that many of those spending money are also spending it in the right place to benefit the city — closer to home.
“A lot of people are doing things locally because maybe folks aren’t ready to do the ‘travel abroad’ thing they used to do, which is awesome for our local economy,” she said.
Leon said the latest numbers are certainly good news, but that it’s no time to forget some of the realities the city will likely face down the road.
“We also know that prices are going up and, long term, we don’t know that this will continue,” she said. “As we head into budgeting really heavily here towards the end of May and June, we still need to be cautious and think about the long-term economics of having a stimulus and when prices go up. … We’re in a good position. We came out a lot better than I think we could have, but we don’t know the end of the story yet. We still need to be good stewards of what we have and we need to think of the future if sales tax doesn’t continue this way.”
She said the numbers are definitely great, but that the city will keep its eyes open in the coming months.
“There are a lot more dollars in the system and there will be ramifications from that,” she said. “It boosts my attitude coming into the summer for our local economy. I just want to be wise when we look into the future.”
Statewide, the news has also been positive for South Dakota’s Top 10 First Class Cities Plus Vermillion. So positive that, even at 7.17% cumulative growth on the year, Yankton is in the bottom half of the list. Brookings (up 3.33% on the year) is on the low end of the spectrum while Rapid City (up 13.84% on the year) is the highest.
Vermillion is up 10.31% on the year.
Follow @RobNielsenPandD on Twitter.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.