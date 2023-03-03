Yankton Church Set To Present Easter Play

River City Assembly will present the Easter play “Heaven’s Gates and Hell’s Flames” on April 2-4.
Using elaborate lighting, sound, costumes and backdrops, “Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames” is a high-impact and compelling presentation of the reality of Jesus Christ, His death and resurrection, and how those events affect this life and the life to come.
“We are so excited to be offering this presentation to our community. This is a live drama, complemented by incredible videography and cutting-edge technology. This truly is a life-changing production!” says Spencer Keroff, lead pastor at River City Assembly.
He continued, “For 43 years in over 100 countries the message of Jesus Christ has been presented using this drama, and we are so excited to be bringing it here to our community. All of the actors/ actresses are residents of the Yankton region, and the script has many surprises and thought-provoking moments. We pray it is a blessing to your whole family.”
The presentation will be shared for three nights beginning on Palm Sunday, April 2, at 6:30 p.m. Additional performances are scheduled for 6:30 p.m. April 3-4. Admission is free and childcare is provided for children up to age 5.
The congregation of River City Assembly would also like to extend a special invite to their Good Friday service on Friday, April 7, at 6:30 p.m., as well as their Easter celebration service at 10 a.m. with a brunch starting at 9 a.m.
“The mission of River City Assembly is loving our city and world to LIFE. We would love for you to find out what living is all about this Easter season and let Jesus write His story of love and grace over your life,” says Keroff.
If you have any questions regarding the Easter production of Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames, or about River City Assembly in general, feel free to reach out to the church office at (605) 665-6362 or visit their website at www.rivercityag.life.
You can also follow River City Assembly on Facebook or Instagram @rivercityag. River City Assembly is located at 801 W. 25th Street, Yankton (just across the street from Fox Run Townhouses).
