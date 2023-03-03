Yankton Church Set To Present Easter Play
Courtesy Image

River City Assembly will present the Easter play “Heaven’s Gates and Hell’s Flames” on April 2-4.

Using elaborate lighting, sound, costumes and backdrops, “Heaven’s Gates & Hell’s Flames” is a high-impact and compelling presentation of the reality of Jesus Christ, His death and resurrection, and how those events affect this life and the life to come.

