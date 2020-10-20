Eyes In The Smoky Skies

Dave Tunge of Yankton’s Dakota Aerials photography uses his unique perspective to help fight fires from the sky.
Last week was the fourth time in 10 years that Tunge had been called in to help with a fire, he said.
On Thursday afternoon, firefighters from Yankton, Tabor, Lesterville, Volin and Gayville were dispatched to combat a large field fire north of Yankton.
The dry, breezy conditions were blamed for the fire after a combine likely created a spark by hitting a rock, Yankton Assistant Fire Chief Larry Nickles told the Press & Dakotan. The fire ignited and spread quickly to a fence line and some trees.
By the time the combine operator realized what had happened, the field was on fire, Nickles said.
Field fires can be tricky if there is no road access, which significantly increases the time needed to reach the fire. Also, shifting winds can make a fire hard to contain. Both factors were in play Thursday when Tunge was called in.
“You’d have a couple of miles where there was no road, no access, nothing,” Nickles said. “So we thought, especially with the structures that were worried about, to get Dave over the top and give us a bird’s eye view.”
From his perch in the sky, Tunge was able to confirm that fire responders were in a good position to reach the fire, saving them valuable time.
“It was a fire where I think they could have contained it a lot earlier, but that pasture was really rough. They couldn’t get vehicles in,” he said. “Usually, when they call me, it’s kind of a last resort. With this last fire, we were just lucky. I was out at the airport when they called and I think I was up there in 10 minutes.”
With Tunge’s help through the worst of it, firefighters were able to protect several structures from the fire.
“Thursday’s fire spread down to one corner of a field where there was a little bit of a soybean stubble. If it had gotten around that corner and started to move east, there were some buildings there,” Tunge said. “I called Larry, and said, ‘Hey, it looks like you need to slow this thing down on that corner.”
Tunge was first recommended to the Yankton Fire Department (YFD) a decade ago by former the late Steven “Chopper” Johnson, who was a firefighter.
“The first time I was there was for a big grass fire down about 10 miles south of here in Nebraska,” Tunge said. “With grass fires, there’s so much smoke, firefighters can’t see where the fire is, or where it’s headed.”
By flying over the fire, Tunge locates the flames and can see whether they are travelling, hopping fence lines or moving into other fields, he said.
Though Tunge’s plane never gets too close to the fire, updrafts caused by the extreme heat can make for a choppy ride.
“Whenever you get heat rising, even on a normal summer afternoon, heat waves come up, but that’s not an issue” Tunge said.
He added, “Smelling the smoke, that’s the worst.”
