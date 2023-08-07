Parts of the Yankton region received a real gullywasher over the weekend — and more rain may be on the way.
Among the major recipients was Tyndall with a Saturday-Sunday official total of 4.32 inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Most of it fell during a Saturday morning storm.
An even larger amount was recorded seven miles north of Parker with a combined 5.66 inches, with nearly all of it — 5.26 inches — falling Saturday.
The Yankton airport reported 1.03 inches over the weekend.
Bon Homme County Sheriff Mark Maggs received unofficial reports of higher amounts in parts of his county.
“Tyndall got the most rain. I heard reports of 6 inches (in some locations),” the sheriff said. “Roads were flooded in places, and low ways were filled with water. There was no real (property) damage reported to us.”
The NWS reported 0.82 inches at Tabor and 0.17 inches at Springfield. No totals were listed for Avon and Scotland.
Such differences over a region aren’t unusual, even from one neighboring area to another, according to meteorologist Samantha Garrett with the Sioux Falls NWS office.
“During the past weekend, we had quite a bit of variability even within one city,” she said. “In Sioux Falls, one area got around 1.5 inches, while another part of town got 4 inches.”
Last weekend, NWS observers reported these totals: Parker, 5.66 inches; Sioux Falls 4-5; Parkston 2.81 (using the largest amounts); Marion 2.62; Dimock 1.63; Armour 1.33, Jefferson 1.15; Vermillion 1.08; Hurley 0.67; and Wagner 0.62.
In northeast Nebraska, Laurel recorded 1.25 inches, while Creighton followed with 0.96; Coleridge (two miles north), 0.70; and Pierce (to the west) and Randolph, 0.50.
The next round of rainfall could come as early as today (Tuesday), Garrett said.
“There is still a little bit of unsettled patterns for southeast South Dakota along the Nebraska border,” she said. “There are chances for isolated storms from Tuesday afternoon and night lasting into Wednesday.”
The unstable weather resumes in the coming days, Garrett said.
“Toward the end of the week, it looks a little bit unsettled. It looks like we’re working toward a period of some showers,” she said. “If there was a period of keeping an eye out for severe weather, it might be Thursday afternoon into Thursday night.”
Garrett doesn’t foresee totals anything like recent days.
“We are looking at scattered showers and thunderstorms, but we’re not looking at amounts like we saw across portions of the area this past weekend,” she said. “We’re not looking (Thursday) at much more than a quarter-inch at Yankton. But there could be higher amounts farther south.”
Looking ahead, the Yankton region will likely be affected through August by the recent heavy rainfall across eastern South Dakota, according to Dan Klimisch of rural Yankton. He serves as a board member of the James River Water Development District (JRWDD).
Rainfall to the north could dump into the James River and other southeast South Dakota waterways, such as the Vermillion and Big Sioux rivers, Klimisch said.
He noted a two-day rainfall of 15.10 inches of rainfall was reported three miles east-northeast of DeSmet. Wessington Springs unofficially reported 5 inches, while Mitchell reported 2.18 inches.
“Wessington Springs, depending on where (the rain fell), will go to the James via Firesteel Creek and Lake Mitchell,” he said. “Further west of Wessington Springs, some will go to the Missouri River. Most of the (DeSmet flooding) will be (deposited) in the Vermillion River.”
The NWS has already issued flood warnings until further notice for the Aberdeen and Huron areas, upstream of Yankton. The James River contains one of the flattest gradients in the world, with flood waters taking an extended period to move southward.
“What I have been told by (long time observers) is flooding in Mitchell takes about a week to reach Yankton County; Huron, about two weeks; and Aberdeen 3-4 weeks,” Klimisch said.
Besides his JRWDD role, Klimisch also serves as a Yankton County commissioner. Officials are watching the impact on the four James River bridges in the county.
“As far as Yankton County structures, we will likely get some flooding in the next few weeks to one month, but (those bridges) should hold up,” Klimisch said.
JRWDD manager Dave Bartel said he plans to examine James River conditions today (Tuesday) in the Aberdeen and Huron areas.
At Huron, the river should move up to 11.5 feet next week, which marks minor flooding. At Mitchell, the river sits at 15.5 feet but could drop below flood stage. However, it could rise above flood stage next week to 16 feet.
The region remains in an unsettled weather pattern, Garrett said. Temperatures remain around the seasonal highs in the mid-80s and lows in the mid-60s.
The dog days of summer aren’t gone, Garrett said.
“For Yankton, we can still see hot weather, but not in the immediate future,” she said. “The Climate Prediction Center said, over the next week toward mid-August, we’ll be in that near-normal range, so it could go one way or another.
“During the later half of August, we’re looking at below-average temperatures favored with above-average precipitation. We might be a little below average, but we still see some hot days.”
History bears out that fact, Garrett noted.
“Yankton’s record high temperature (for August 7) is 103 degrees set in 1968, so there’s still the possibility of hot weather,” she said.
