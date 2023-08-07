Tyndall

This photo posted on social media shows some of the flash flooding and ponding that occurred Saturday morning when a storm dumped more than 4 inches of rain on Tyndall in Bon Homme County.

 Courtesy Photo

Parts of the Yankton region received a real gullywasher over the weekend — and more rain may be on the way.

Among the major recipients was Tyndall with a Saturday-Sunday official total of 4.32 inches, according to the National Weather Service (NWS). Most of it fell during a Saturday morning storm.

