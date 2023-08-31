100 Years Ago
Saturday, September 1, 1923
• There were 13,000 people who went through the gates of the Yankton County 1923 fair, according to the estimates of officials this morning. A good number of these held season tickets and went in each day.
• There is water now in the park board swimming and wading pool in Tripp Park at the corner of Broadway and 9th street. Work on the pool was finished the middle of this week, and the first water put in, although the official opening has not been arranged.
75 Years Ago
Wednesday, September 1, 1948
• The person or persons who seem to get a delight out of cutting convertible tops have been in action again — this time to a car belonging to an out-of-town visitor — it was reported this week to Chief of Police Ed Sampson. The chief received a letter Tuesday from Mrs. J. L. Crosby, Avon, who reported that she and her husband drove to Yankton Saturday night, August 28, in their 1948 Oldsmobile convertible and were parked at the Downbeat club, just east of the city limits, until closing time. When they were ready to go home, they found that the top of the convertible had been slit with a knife, to the extent that they think they will have to get a new top.
• Preliminary registration figures at Yankton High School to date during registration week were reported this morning by Principal Don R. Snowden. Present figures show the enrollment of 94 seniors, 91 juniors, 40 sophomores and 10 freshmen for the 1948-49 school year.
50 Years Ago
Saturday, September 1, 1973
• The Yankton Chamber of Commerce Board of Directors Friday approved the sending of a formal protest to the S.D. Department of Game, Fish and Parks on its producing a film, “Let the Waters Run Free,” on the basis it considered only one use of rivers to the exclusion of all other possible uses.
• The Wakonda Times is off the presses and serving Wakonda community people as the newest newspaper in P&D Country. Managing editor Virgil Evans, 39, is from a longtime printing and newspapering family — and is brother of Irene Tri-County News Editor-Publisher Don Evans.
25 Years Ago
Tuesday, September 1, 1998
• It’s time to lock and load as the 1998 mourning dove season opens up today (Tuesday) throughout South Dakota. Mourning dove season marks the beginning of the fall hunting season in the state and it has a fairly large following of local hunters. According to state law, mourning doves can only be shot while in flight, which is much more erratic and unpredictable than that of pheasants, ducks or geese.
• Sometime during the evening of Tuesday, Aug. 4, or the early morning of Wednesday, Aug.5, a burglary occurred in a boat that was parked at Fedders Marine, west of Yankton along Highway 52. Taken were a Pioneer AM/FM/CD portable stereo with two speakers and two blue Polaris life vests, with a total value of $850.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.