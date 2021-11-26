SIOUX FALLS — The holiday season is upon us and along with the season comes a bit of holiday stress. Scammers take advantage of the hustle and bustle during this time of the year and attempt to take advantage of South Dakotans by impersonating energy company personnel during the holidays.
“This time of year, reports increase about attempted scams,” said NorthWestern Energy Manager Customer Interactions Tricia Davis. “These criminals change their tactics, but commonly prey on people’s busy schedules to trick them.”
For example, a scammer may contact a retail business during busy hours or a residence right before the holiday and threaten that service will be disconnected unless a “payment” is made immediately.
There are red flags all South Dakotans should be aware of to help them avoid becoming a scam victim.
Energy companies never:
• Threaten their customers.
• Demand specific payment types, such as pre-paid debit cards or third-party digital payment mobile applications.
• Surprise customers with a disconnection. Customers with past-due accounts will receive multiple notices before a service interruption.
• Call or send an email asking for personal information. Your energy company already has customers’ information.
“Scams are so prevalent right now that any phone call asking for money or cards should be considered a scam,” said South Dakota Public Utilities Commission Chairman Chris Nelson. “Hang up! If you want to verify your account situation, call the utility company at the phone number listed on your last bill.”
