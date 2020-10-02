DakotaDome Still Able To Showcase ‘Facelift’

Whenever fans are able to file into the DakotaDome for a South Dakota home football game, they’ll be treated to a modernized facility.
The 40-year-old building has undergone a serious facelift — specifically on its west side — and now rivals any indoor home in FCS football, according to USD head football coach Bob Nielson.
“We’ve really turned this into a first class facility, both from a fan amenity and a player support standpoint,” Nielson said.
Eighteen months after work began to completely renovate the dome’s west end, the $24.2 million construction project is all but completed.
Finally, according to USD officials.
“The dome looks finished,” athletic director David Herbster said.
“Looking at it before, you just knew it wasn’t completely finished; that there was so much more potential.”
The renovations were set to be showcased to fans for the first time on Sept. 19, when USD was originally scheduled to host Missouri State in its 2020 home opener. That all changed, of course, due to COVID-19, when the Missouri Valley Football Conference moved its league schedule to next spring.
So for now, the renovations wait for their official opening on Feb. 19, 2021, when USD will host Western Illinois.
• The floor level features a new football locker room and team lounge;
• The 200 level features 10 suites and 15 loge boxes — “it’s very unique,” Nielson said;
• The 300 level features a new concourse, with ticket offices, restrooms, concession stands and two new main entrances on the west side;
• The 400 level will eventually feature football coaches’ offices and team meeting rooms. That level is scheduled to completed by next February;
• The 500 level is empty space that can be utilized for future use.
Also included in the project was the addition of seating, which will increase the total football capacity in the dome to 9,100, according to USD.
In prior years, the USD students and members of the band were seated on the west side of the Dome, but the renovations will ensure fans will be able to cheer from both ends.
“Hopefully it gives us a better home field advantage with fans on both sides,” Nielson said.
That could certainly give the dome a different vibe on game days, according to Herbster.
“We’re really looking forward to having football in here and feeling the noise,” he said. “It’ll bring that noise level up 10 fold.”
When people have seen the renovations for the first time, Herbster said he and his staff typically get some variation of ‘you did it right.’
“There’s definitely a ‘wow’ factor,” he added. “It’s similar to when we opened the Sanford Coyote Sports Center.”
The construction project wasn’t limited to only the west side, as the dome also features new lighting and sound systems.
“We’ve created a very unique environment for fans,” Nielson said.
And that’s exactly what USD was hoping to accomplish with the renovations, he added.
“College football has become an experience, and this hopefully gives our fans an amazing experience to come watch a game,” Nielson said.
There’s a chance there could be attendance limitations for home games next spring, but USD will need to look at the current COVID situations at the time, Herbster said.
“I’ll think on the positive side and hope we’ll be in a better place come February,” he added.
