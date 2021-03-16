• Michelle Gallop, 31, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold.
• Justin Prairiechicken, 41, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a probation hold and two warrants for failure to comply.
• Dylan Schrempp, 30, Yankton, was arrested Monday for violation of a protection order (misdemeanor) and simple assault (domestic).
• Christopher Hysell, 44, Yankton, was arrested Monday on an unspecified warrant.
• Antoine Gay Sr., 47, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a warrant for breach of conditions.
• Chauncey Swan, 31, Yankton, was arrested Monday on a parole hold for driving under the influence, possession of drug paraphernalia, possession of a controlled substance and contempt.
• Jeremy Eggersgluss, 48, Delano, Minn., was booked Tuesday on a facility hold for the Hutchinson County Sheriff’s Office.
