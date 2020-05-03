Sunday’s daily COVID-19 update for South Dakota reported 43 new positive tests, bringing the total number of known cases to 2,631.
The state reported 326 news tests processed. The total number of tests run by state and local labs rose to 18,417.
Yankton reported one new positive test, bringing its total to 28. The number of recovered cases rose by one to 22.
Union County (county seat: Elk Point) reported four more cases to bring its total of known cases to 31.
Clay County (Vermillion) also reported a new positive test, bringing its case total to seven.
The total number of hospitalizations during the pandemic rose to 197, with 71 people currently hospitalized.
The death toll remained at 21.
On Sunday, Nebraska reported 323 new cases with three new deaths. In total, Nebraska has 5,326 known cases and 76 deaths.
Two of the new deaths were recorded in Adams County (Hastings) and the other in Dakota County (Dakota City).
Nebraska reported approximately 1,600 new tests. The state has processed 31,322 tests.
