South Dakota recorded 81 new COVID-19 infections in Tuesday’s update from the Department of Health (DOH).
No new deaths were reported, keeping the state toll at 2,004.
Active cases tumbled to 448, the lowest level since April 11, 2020; while active hospitalizations dropped to 41, the smallest number since Aug. 3.
Yankton County reported one new infection and two new recoveries, dropping the number of active cases to 11. However, one new hospitalization was reported for the second straight day.
Other area counties reporting new cases included Bon Homme (+1), Charles Mix (+1), Hutchinson (+1), Turner (+2) and Union counties (+2).
Nebraska statistics were not reported Tuesday as the Department of Health and Human Services online portal was undergoing maintenance.
In the DOH’s weekly update on the state’s educational institutions:
• K-12 schools reported 36 cases, a drop of 32 from last week as more schools close for the summer. Since last August, there have been 15,757 total cases (11,827 students; 3,930 teachers), with 15,697 recoveries;
• Among the state’s universities, colleges and technical schools, three cases were recorded last week (-3). So far, there have been 4,164 total cases (3,495 students; 669 staff), with 4,156 recoveries.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.