CASES DISPOSED: MAY 15-21, 2021
Robert Richard Rauscher, 1015 Walnut Ave., Apt. D11, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days; Following too closely; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges.
Brett Lee Cramblett, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 408, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Maria Lopez, 110 Sandalwood Ave., Yankton; Domestic abuse/simple assault/intentionally cause bodily injury; Recharged by complaint; Disorderly conduct; Dismissed by prosecutor.
James Martin Pajl, 1010 W. 12th St., Yankton; Careless driving; $132.50.
Casey J. Skillingstad, Rapid City; Exceed turkey limit, resident per bird over limit; $182.50; License revoked for 1 year.
Kate Jennifer Doering, 100 Happy St., Yankton; Seat belt violation; $25.
Corey Venson, 1003 Memory Lane #6B, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Adam L. Jeffery, Winnipeg, MB; Fail to stop at weigh station; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kayla Vazquez, 112 W. 5th St., Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; License suspended for 30 days.
Jeremiah Kohler, 1100 East 8th Street #9, Yankton; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; $282.50; Possession two ounces of marijuana or less; $400; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Jack Sasek, 104 Richard St., Yankton; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Robert Russell Goodnow, Armour; Speeding on a state highway; $117.50.
Javier Smith, 2403 West City Limits Rd, Apt. 302, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $157.50.
Morgan Grashorn, Norfolk, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; $54 fine; $54 suspended fine; $78.50 court costs/surcharges; Possession of alcohol by minor; $200.
Richard Thomas Frese, 518 Green Street, Yankton; Municipal speeding; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Kathleen Clark, Papillion, Neb.; No throwable life saving device; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Tanya Cardona, 505 Burleigh, Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Jamie R. Kleinschmit, homeless, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $232.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Austin Robert Johnson, homeless, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $290.86; Jail sentence of 30 days suspended.
Laura Haas, 417 Maple St. #3, Yankton; Drug free zones created; Dismissed by prosecutor; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Dismissed by prosecutor; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Dismissed by prosecutor; Inhabit room where drugs illegally stored or used; Dismissed by prosecutor; Habitual offender-3+ prior felonies; Dismissed by prosecutor; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Inhabit room where drugs illegally stored or use; Recharged by information; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Keep place for use or sale of controlled substance; Recharged by information; Drug free zones created; Recharged by information; Manufacture/distribute/possess drugs schedule I or II; Recharged by information.
Milton E. Monterroso-Merida, Sioux City, Iowa; Establishment of speed zones; $117.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $496.50; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Pedro Melgoza, Jr., Worthington, Minn.; Overweight on axle; $1,307.50.
Ruslan N. Feimer, 43118 SD Highway 52, Yankton; Petty theft 2nd degree-$400 or less; $524.50.
Rex Warren Van Alst, Junior, 1008 W. 8th St. #2, Yankton; Simple assault/attempt to cause bodily injury, 3rd or subsequent offense; $2,188; Penitentiary sentence of 2 years with 239 days credit; Rape 1st degree-less than 13; Recharged by information.
Rachel Kay Mellem, Freeman; Renewal registration during assigned month; $132.50.
Justin Kehler Peters, Rm of Labroquerie, MB; Overweight on axle; $254.50.
John Albert Long, Meadow Grove, Neb.; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Pearl Mae Vornhagel, Lemars, Iowa; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Laura Haas, 417 Maple St. #3, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Megan Martin, 412 Pearl St., Yankton; Driving under influence-1st offense; Suspended imposition of sentence; $1,240.50; Driving under influence-1st offense; Recharged by information.
Zachary Taylor Scheetz, 2200 Douglas Ave., Lot 43, Yankton; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Stipulate to facts-found guilty; $676.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years with 3 years, 6 months suspended and 53 days credit; Use or possession of drug paraphernalia; Dismissed by prosecutor; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Dismissed by prosecutor; Possession controlled substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information; Obstruct police, jailer or firefighter; Recharged by information.
Jennifer Renae Foltz, Sioux Falls; Seat belt violation; $25.
Raymond Pinkelman, 301 Bunker Lane, Apt. 18, Yankton; Driving while license is canceled; $182.50.
Phelan Levine Schwager, Laurel, Neb.; Overweight on axle; $224.50.
Lauren Manning, 106 Sunset St., Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $97.50.
David E. Abram, Plainview, Neb.; Open alcoholic beverage container accessible in vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Omaira Marron, 2003 Locust Street #4, Yankton; No proper license plates on vehicle; Dismissed by prosecutor; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brenda H. Dueck, Kleefeld, MB; Speeding on other roadways; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Larry Lee Lopez, 416 Pearl, Yankton; Possession of alcohol by minor; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Brett Lee Cramblett, 2900 Douglas Ave., Apt. 408; Yankton; Driving with suspended (not revoked) license; Dismissed by prosecutor; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Ashley Leah Marie Sarha, 2003 Locust Street, Apt. #3, Yankton; No driver’s license; Dismissed by prosecutor.
Samantha Mae Schuele, 1318 Burleigh Street, Yankton; Fail to maintain financial responsibility; $132.50; License suspended for 30 days.
Christopher George Bear, 178 Mickelson Dr., Yankton; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; $186.50; Penitentiary sentence of 5 years suspended; Unauthorized ingestion of controlled drug/substance in schedules I or II; Recharged by information.
Cody Laray Slate, 508 E. 8th Street, Yankton; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; $396.50; Jail sentence of 30 days with 25 days suspended and 4 days credit; Driving with revoked (not suspended) license; Recharged by information.
Marjorie Ilene Heckenlaible, 629 Sawgrass St. Unit 1, Yankton; Municipal speeding; $91.50.
Leola Charlie Ann Felton, 2800 Broadway Ave., Lot 56, Yankton; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
Corey L. Fischer, Hartington, Neb.; Conveyance removal requirements; $182.50.
Dylan Neubauer-Keyes, 111 Broadway Ave., Yankton; Purchase, receive, consume possess tobacco under 21; $107.50.
Max Hansen, Plainview, Neb.; Speeding on other roadways; $117.50.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.