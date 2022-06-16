Survey To Help Measure Art’s Economic Effect

A current arts survey being conducted in Yankton aims to show how local arts events impact the community’s bottom line.
The Arts & Economic Prosperity 6 survey, put out by Americans for the Arts (AFTA), is conducted every five years. The goal is to document in scope and detail the economic power that nonprofit arts and culture wield in varied types of communities throughout the United States, according to AFTA’s website. This year, the survey will comprise 387 communities representing all 50 states and the District of Columbia.
The last study should have been conducted in 2020 but was pushed off a couple of years because of the COVID-19 pandemic, Julie Amsberry, executive director of Yankton Area Arts (YAA), told the Press & Dakotan.
“The last time they did it, in 2015, only Sioux Falls and Rapid City participated, so there wasn’t really any clear data of how people were spending their money when they attended arts and cultural events in our community,” she said. “(This time), our state arts organizations are helping fund half of this study; the city has generously chipped in for the other half.”
Arts South Dakota, the state’s art advocacy organization, did not come into existence until 2017-2018, and are encouraging other communities to participate this year, Amsberry said.
“They’ve got their finger on the pulse of everything going on and can let the art community know,” she said.
According to the AFTA website, there are six communities in South Dakota participating in the current survey, including Aberdeen, Brookings, Sioux Falls, Spearfish, Rapid City and Yankton.
“We’ll have a good representation of arts and culture across our state,” Amsberry said. “But, we’re really focused on what it tells us about Yankton and how people are spending their money when they come to arts events in Yankton.”
YAA began distributing the survey at various local arts events last month and will continue to do so for the next year.
“Hopefully next September to October, we’ll get the results of that survey and so, we’ll know what kind of an impact our programming is having in our community and (that of) some of our other arts and culture groups as well,” Amsberry said. “There’s all kinds of arts and culture happening in our community — the theater, the Mead building, the library and the city.”
The study asks about where arts patrons are traveling from and how much they spend when specifically attending arts events, including whether they stay at a hotel, go to the grocery store or buy clothes to wear to an event in Yankton, she said.
The arts survey will be offered randomly at local arts events over the next year, including YAA Tuesday night concerts, Music at the Meridian, Kids in the Park, Yankton Community Library events, plays at Mount Marty University and at the Dakota Theater, and arts events in the Lake Area.
“It’ll just kind of pop up here and there,” she said. “It really is a partnership with all the other arts and cultural communities and organizations in Yankton. I’m just sort of the spokesperson for it. It can’t happen successfully without their help and their events.”
Surveys are anonymous, must be completed at the event and will not be mailed out, Amsberry noted, adding that the goal is to gather 800 completed surveys from the target audience.
“This is a really exciting opportunity for Yankton to participate, and it will inform how we proceed in the future.” she said.
———
For more information, call YAA at 605-665-9754 or visit www.americansforthearts.org/by-program/reports-and-data/research-studies-publications/arts-economic-prosperity-6.
