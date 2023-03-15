Winter Storm Moving Through Region
Buy Now

A winter storm warning has been posted for parts of northeast Nebraska while a winter weather advisory has been issued for area South Dakota counties as another storm system treks its way across the Upper Plains.

At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the system appeared to drift south, causing the winter storm watch issued earlier in the day for southeastern South Dakota to be downgraded to an advisory, while parts of northeast Nebraska were elevated from a watch to a winter storm warning.

(0) comments

Welcome to the discussion.

Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.

Post a comment
Stop watching this discussion.