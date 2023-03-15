Winter Storm Moving Through Region

A winter storm warning has been posted for parts of northeast Nebraska while a winter weather advisory has been issued for area South Dakota counties as another storm system treks its way across the Upper Plains.
At 4 p.m. Wednesday, the system appeared to drift south, causing the winter storm watch issued earlier in the day for southeastern South Dakota to be downgraded to an advisory, while parts of northeast Nebraska were elevated from a watch to a winter storm warning.
The storm warning has been issued for Knox and Cedar counties in Nebraska. The forecast calls for a possibility of 2-7 inches of snow, with winds gusting up to 55 miles per hour potentially creating blizzard conditions. The warning runs from 4 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday.
Meanwhile, area South Dakota counties, along with Dixon County in Nebraska, are under a winter weather advisory from 4 a.m. Thursday through 1 a.m. Friday. Snowfall of 2-5 inches is possible in Yankton County, with winds gusting up to 50 miles per hour at times. Also, some freezing rain before the snowfall could create icy conditions.
Yankton reached the mid-50s for temperatures Wednesday, but in the wake of the storm, the mercury is expected to tumble far below normal for the last few days before spring. A high temperature of 30 degrees is forecast for Thursday, with high readings expected to reach only the upper teens by Saturday.
