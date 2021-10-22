Several Yankton churches have alternative actives for Halloween next weekend.
Assembly of God at 801 West 25th St. is hosting their third annual Trunk-or-Treat event. There will be fun treats, prizes and campfire s’mores. Trunk-or-Treat runs from 5:30-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
An Escape Room, hosted by One80, runs from 3-7 p.m. Saturday, Oct. 30.
“Our Cabin Escape Room is planned and run by our talented volunteers, Andy and Teresa O’Brien, who have a dream of opening their own escape room business someday,” said Kymberli Tufte, Youth Pastor at Assembly of God. “All money raised for the escape rooms will go to Speed the Light— a student lead missions organization that sends missionaries across the world to tell people about Jesus. You and up to 6 people can sign up to reserve a time (we will have two identical rooms starting every half hour), or you can walk in that night. See if you can escape the cabin.”
Added Holly Lail, “There will be something for all ages to enjoy. Our passion at Yankton First is to reach families so they can build community and have support on their faith journey.”
Calvary Baptist Church at 2407 Broadway is hosting an annual Trunk-or-Treat in its parking lot. Car trunks will be decorated and loaded with candy to hand out to anyone from our community. There will be free hotdogs, chips and hot chocolate for the whole family to enjoy. The event will run from 6-7 p.m. Sunday, Oct. 31.
“We want the people in our community to know that we are here to serve them and help them whenever they need it. Our goal is that even in the small act of giving out candy we hope that people in our community will see the love of Jesus,” said Pastor Errin Mulberry.
Discovery Church will be hosting a “Downtown Story Time” on Oct. 30 at Gathering Grounds at 215 Walnut.
“Our Downtown Story Hour will begin at 9 a.m. We will give away free hot chocolate, have story time and coloring activities for the kids. In addition, every 15 minutes, we’ll draw five prize winners who will have a chance to pick a free book from our prize table to take home,” said Pastor Cory Kitch of Discovery Church.
Also, the 26th annual Hallelujah Fest will be a Trunk-or Treat event held Sunday, Oct. 31, at the Redeeming Grace Bible Church parking lot. The event runs from 5-6 p.m.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.