EDITOR’S NOTE: This is the first in a seven-part series profiling the candidates for Yankton City Commission. Early voting started March 22; Election Day is April 13.
NAME: Bridget Benson
FAMILY: I am married to Dan Benson, who works at NorthWestern Energy, and we have three boys: Parker, Cayden and Collin.
EDUCATION/OCCUPATION: I graduated with a Bachelor’s degree in psychology from the University of Kentucky. I have been working in Human Resources for 15 years. I am the SVP — Director of Human Resources for First Dakota National Bank.
IF INCUMBENT, YEARS OF EXPERIENCE: I have served on the Yankton City Commission for three years.
ANY OTHER GOVERNMENTAL/ORGANIZATIONAL EXPERIENCE:
— Yankton Area Chamber Board of Directors and Executive Team
— Yankton Area Progressive Growth
— United Way of the Greater Yankton Area Board (currently serve)
— Yankton Convention and Visitors Bureau Advisory Council (currently serve)
— Southeast South Dakota Society of Human Resource Management Board
I have served and I am also still serving on a variety of other Boards as a liaison due to my positions with the City Commission, United Way, and Yankton Chamber.
WEBSITE/FACEBOOK: Vote Benson for City Commission
• Why are you running?
I absolutely love Yankton and there is no other place I would want to raise a family. I am so proud of everything we have to offer. We have a solid infrastructure, beautiful parks, great trails, a vibrant downtown and so many activities to participate in. The community is willing to pull together when they see a great opportunity, like the aquatics center. I feel that when you believe in something so strongly, you should be willing to step up and keep the progression going by personal commitment.
• How would you assess the city’s response to the COVID-19 pandemic and what should be done from here?
This has been extremely challenging, but given the information we had at the times of some of our controversial or more stressful subjects, I believe the City responded well. At times we have possibly been too cautious, but we have supported and reacted appropriately based on our citizen’s request, the healthcare community’s request and our school district’s request. With time, we have done a great job of responding strictly to our community needs, and not getting wrapped up in all the things that are happening around us.
• What non-disaster related projects do you feel should be pursued over the next few years? Why?
Medical marijuana is going to be front and center for the next few months. Continued focus on our thriving downtown will remain important. We will also need to listen to what the community would like to see and feels is most important. In the end, our infrastructure should remain the top priority for the commission like water, waste water, streets and our employees who provide for our community.
• What will some of the biggest budgetary concerns be for 2022?
We are seeing quite a bit of inflation right now as well as construction supply shortages, and I see this impacting us for a few years ahead. We, of course, have the Wastewater project and Marne Creek Bank restoration projects, but I feel there may be quite a few adjustments that will have to be made due to our challenges today.
• Additional thoughts?
I have learned so much while serving the community as a Commissioner over the last three years. I am so thankful to live in Yankton, and I would love the opportunity to continue to serve Yankton for another three years on the commission.
