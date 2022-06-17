SIOUX FALLS — The American Harp Society will hold its 44th national conference June 22-25 at the Washington Pavilion, First Congregational Church, and First Lutheran Church in Sioux Falls. The society returns to Sioux Falls after holding the event here in 1978.
The four-day conference will be filled with events for harpist of all genres as attendees gather from around the country. Opportunities include workshops and recitals featuring the Celtic harp, therapeutic harp, and presentations on lever and pedal literature. A harp ensemble will rehearse the first three days and present a concert on Saturday morning.
Conference registration allows access to all scheduled classes and events. All evening concerts will be open to the public with tickets available at the door. A full schedule and more information can be found at:2022 National Conference • American Harp Society.
The public is encouraged to attend recital performances during the day as well as evening concerts.
