Yankton’s former high school band teacher still finds music in his life, even as he shifts his career towards technology.
After 25 years with the Yankton School District’s (YSD) band program, Todd Carr decided to make a life change and was able to transfer to Yankton Middle School to begin teaching Career and Technical Education (CTE).
“I actually became CTE certified — I think it was back in 2005,” Carr told the Press & Dakotan. “At the time, while I was doing band, I did some networking classes and computer classes, along with digital media imaging as well.”
Despite his attempts to leave music behind to younger talents, it quickly found him again in the form of a newly-revived Mount Marty University (MMU) concert band.
“Ironically, at the same time, Mount Marty University (MMU) made the decision to ‘put the band back together,’ so to speak,” he said.
When the COVID-19 pandemic began shutting things down, the MMU Concert Band’s director at the time, Scott Olson, decided to retire, Carr said.
“The Community Band program has been in place for at least 50 years, but at that time, the decision was made to not have the band that last year,” he said. “Then they decided that they wanted to put the band program back together.”
This year, MMU asked for Carr’s help rebooting its band program after school hours, Carr said.
However, the program had suffered losses in the interim.
“The actual enrollment of the band at the beginning of the school year for Mount Marty was six,” he said. “Since then, we sent those kids out to recruit, I’ve done some talking and there are a lot of community members who have been part of the Mount Marty program over the years, so we talked to them.”
Even Carr and his wife played in the MMU band when they moved to Yankton in 1997, Carr recalled.
“As of right now, we have 17 people in the band, including three kids volunteering their time (with) a couple of kids from the high school coming over to play with us, and then there are the community members who round it out,” he said. “It kind of emphasizes this lifetime music participation that we as teachers, music teachers, have already always talked about.”
Music, Carr said, is a lifetime skill that one can do forever.
“If we can put the program together with all those different people, Mount Marty can provide a really good education specifically for the students that are in the band program,” he said.
The band program does not teach music lessons. Participants already know how to play their instrument and are seeking the opportunity to play with others.
“Right now, it’s all recreational; really, they’re doing band because they enjoy it, because they want to make music,” Carr said. “We’re learning together as we go. We’re learning where we’re at, where we can go and setting goals accordingly.”
Where the program goes over time will be up to the students, Carr said, recalling something he used to tell his students that now applies to his situation.
“If music is your thing, you’ll never leave it,” he said. “It’s something you always do, and if you try to put it behind you, it will find you — which is a good thing.”
