Yankton County marriage licenses for July 2022:
Markel Harris, 27 of Yankton and Jessica Herron, 37 of Yankton were married July 1, 2022.
Jack Dailey, 23 of Edina, MN and Stephanie Sanderson, 24 of Edina, MN were married on July 2, 2022.
Wyatt Eriksen, 23 of Battle Creek, NE and Tia Pawlowski, 25 of Battle Creek, NE were married on July 2, 2022.
Randolph List, 68 of Yankton and Jeannine Economy, 66 of Yankton were married on July 2, 2022.
Joshua McGinn, 43 of Lincoln, NE and Heather Peneva, 44 of Lincoln, NE were married on July 9, 2022.
Marcus Stahl, 31 of Wessington Springs, SD and Tammy Stahl, 23 of Tabor, SD were married on July 10, 2022.
Dean Barnes, 45 of St. Edward, NE and Tonya Hudgins, 44 of St. Edward, NE were married on July 11, 2022.
Fred Hodge, 42 of St. Edward, NE and Nancy Smith, 63 of St. Edward, NE were married on July 11, 2022.
Logan Haak, 24 of Sioux Falls, SD and Kyra Liebig, 23 of Sioux Falls, SD were married on July 16, 2022.
Austin Wise, 24 of Yankton, SD and Savannah Sullivan, 25 of Yankton, SD were married on July 16, 2022.
Matthew Mulloy, 34 of Yankton, SD and Meg Shumansky, 25 of Yankton, SD were married on July 20, 2022.
Taylor Robinette, 26 of Yankton, SD and Briana Nordine, 25 of Yankton, SD were married on July 22, 2022.
Elizabeth Suing, 24 of Mission Hill, SD and Alexis Knutson, 22 of Mission Hill, SD were married on July 22, 2022.
Wyatt Jorgensen, 22 of Volin, SD and McKenzie Schroeder, 23 of Yankton, SD were married on July 23, 2022.
Aisley Nelson, 43 of Yankton, SD and Adriana McManus, 25 of Yankton, SD were married on July 23, 2022.
Jacob Frohreich, 36 of Yankton, SD and Kristine MacDonald, 35 of Yankton, SD were married on July 26, 2022.
