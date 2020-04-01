Water Temperature: 43.6°
Lake Elevation: 1206.84
Power Plant Discharge: 22,200 cfs
Spillway Release: 12,800 cfs
Tailwater Elevation: 1155.94
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Rain showers in the morning. Then a wintry mix in the afternoon. Morning high of 44F with temps falling to near freezing. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 70%. Winds could occasionally gust over 40 mph..
A light mix of wintry precipitation in the evening. Then periods of snow expected late. Low 22F. Winds NW at 15 to 25 mph. Chance of precip 80%. 1 to 3 inches of snow and ice expected.
Updated: April 2, 2020 @ 1:22 am
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.