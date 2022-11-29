100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 30, 1922
Please log in, or sign up for a new account and purchase a subscription to continue reading.
Please log in, or sign up for a new account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
Welcome! We hope that you enjoy our free content.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in or create an account to continue reading.
Thank you for reading! On your next view you will be asked to log in to your subscriber account or create an account and subscribepurchase a subscription to continue reading.
Thank you for signing in! We hope that you continue to enjoy our free content.
100 Years Ago
Thursday, November 30, 1922
• No paper due to Thanksgiving
75 Years Ago
Sunday, November 30, 1947
• No paper
50 Years Ago
Thursday, November 30, 1972
• The Mount Marty Youth Theatre, which functioned as a summer program for young people of Yankton in 1971 and 1972, will be resumed as a year-round activity beginning Dec. 2. Mary Pierce and Christine Peterson, Mount Marty theatre students, will be co-directors. Plays selected for production are “The Lion, The Witch and The Wardrobe” and “Androcles And The Lion.”
• Two Yankton swimmers, Joan Light and Todd Epp, came home with trophies from the annual Holiday Swim meet in Omaha recently. The meet attracted more than 600 swimmers from 10 states, including South and North Dakota, Nebraska, Iowa, Kansas, Oklahoma, Missouri, Ohio, Florida and California.
25 Years Ago
Sunday, November 30, 1997
• No paper
Success! An email has been sent to with a link to confirm list signup.
Error! There was an error processing your request.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.