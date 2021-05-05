County Eyes Path For Medicinal Marijuana

The Yankton County Commission is starting to take its first public steps into the fray on medical marijuana — and they want the state to begin stepping up.
During a marathon County Commission meeting Tuesday, the board spent part of the time discussing how they could approach medical marijuana throughout the county outside of Yankton city limits.
Commissioner Wanda Howey-Fox expressed her concern that there’s not enough of a structure being offered by the state.
“I don’t think there’s enough regulation out there and I don’t think the state’s going to get anything done until Oct. 29, which is their deadline,” she said.
Chairperson Cheri Loest said there’s a framework the county could work with in the coming months while the Department of Health puts together its licensing and regulation system.
“What First District put together was a framework for a temporary zoning ordinance which essentially says, ‘You can’t get a permit to do medical marijuana until the state’s got their poop in a pile Oct. 29,’” she said. “What it does is, it gives us a little breathing room if we do choose to amend the ordinance or if we choose to make a stand-alone ordinance or to do it through a liquor-license style.”
She said that it’s urgent that the board begin moving forward in the coming months and to start getting the input of area communities.
“We need to get moving on what that path is going to be,” she said. “Meetings need to be held with the small towns of our community, the City of Yankton and the county to figure out what the small towns are planning to do, what the big town’s planning to do … and then what the county’s going to do outside those city limits.”
The City of Yankton has been working on its own marijuana policy throughout the year. In January, the city hired Bill Efting, a former Colorado city official, to help provide guidance on marijuana legalization. With the exception of January, each monthly work session the City Commission has held in 2021 has centered around discussions of what city officials would like to see for regulation. At the board’s April work session, a draft of an ordinance was the main topic of discussion which, among other provisions, called for starting at two dispensary permits in the city limits and that it would follow the strictest state regulations put in place. Plans are to consider the finalized ordinance at the end of May with passage coming in June.
Loest said that it will also be key to include local law enforcement in any planning.
“I’ve talked to the sheriff a little bit,” she said. “He needs to be in the discussion because he’s got to enforce all of this stuff.”
When Loest asked the commission on Tuesday if they’d had an opportunity to read through the proposed temporary ordinance for counties, only Howey-Fox said she had.
“I think we should take it up at the next meeting on (May 18),” Howey Fox said.
Loest agreed to taking up the temporary ordinance discussion during the next meeting.
“We’re going to discuss whether we want to adopt it and, at the first meeting in June, if that’s what we want to do, we can officially adopt it,” she said. “It just needs the one (hearing).”
Tuesday’s meeting marked the first time the County Commission has had a formal agenda item to address the legalization of marijuana. However, Howey-Fox and Commissioner Dan Klimisch have been having informal discussions with other city and county officials over the last couple of months on the matter.
In other business Tuesday, the commission continued its discussion on proposed changes to Article 5 of the county’s zoning ordinance. Discussion points will be compiled into a finalized document that will be discussed at the May 18 commission meeting before it is sent to the Planning Commission for final discussion and public input at its June meeting. The changes will officially be before the County Commission for final consideration later in the summer.
