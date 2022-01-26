100 Years Ago
Friday, January 27, 1922
• A campaign to arrest all automobile owners who have not secured their 1922 license plates by Feb. 1, announced from Pierre by State Sheriff J.C. Shanks, will put more than a thousand automobile owners in Yankton County in a position that may be rather embarrassing for them.
• An average of nearly a dozen men has been kept at work on the Nebraska end of the Meridian Highway bridge this week and very good progress has been made in building the structure around Pier 8 preparatory to the beginning of excavation. It will be possible to do this without the tramway, any necessary materials being taken over on the ice or on the pontoon bridge.
75 Years Ago
Monday, January 27, 1947
• Funeral services were held at the Boland funeral home for Rasmus Peterson, who had the distinction of being Wausa’s oldest citizen, having passed his 99th birthday nine days before his death. Mr. Peterson was born in Denmark Jan. 6, 1848. He came to America in 1881.
• In view of the high cost of living, the Vermillion school district No. 5 school board voted a $100 bonus to all regular employees of the school system at a meeting of the board held this week.
50 Years Ago
Thursday, January 27, 1972
• A mother guppy at Andes Central Middle School produced several offspring Jan. 7. Among the new arrivals was a guppy with two heads and one tail. The arrivals were witnessed by an eighth grade class and the pupils were quick to spot the unusual baby. The two-headed guppy did not survive but the science instructors preserved the fish and the Middle School student body viewed it under microscope.
• Yankton city and county commissioners Wednesday night took first steps toward a joint public safety facility. Committees for further study were named by both boards at the special joint meeting and City Commission members said they would consider working with the county in hiring architectural drawings to aid in the study.
25 Years Ago
Monday, January 27, 1997
• One of the worst winters in South Dakota history will be felt by taxpayers long after the snow melts, according to Yankton County lawmakers. Sen. Bernie Hunhoff and Reps. Don Munson and Garry Moore said winter-related expenses, such as rising heating bills, are hurting consumers and diverting money from other areas of the economy.
• The South Dakota Coyotes got 19 points from Joe Hebert and held South Dakota State to only one point in the final six minutes to beat the Jackrabbits 60-52 in the North Central Conference Saturday night.
