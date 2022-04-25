City Moves Forward With Westside Park Pond Rehabilitation

The latest project aimed at improving Westside Park is moving ahead.
During its regular meeting Monday, the Yankton City Commission voted 6-3 in favor of accepting a $1,162,110 bid from LT Companies of Tea for improvements to the park and rehabilitation of the duck pond.
Commissioners Tony Maibaum, Mason Schramm and Ben Brunick voted against the project.
Yankton City Manager Amy Leon explained the project parameters to the commission.
“This is the pond improvements (project),” she said. “(It includes) improvements around the perimeter of the pond, also dredging out of the pond and making that a little deeper. There’s also stabilization of the island and some different landscaping on the island; (as well as) the bridge that was donated by Avera Sacred Heart Hospital.”
A lookout area near the picnic shelter overlooking the pond is also included in the project.
However, Maibaum — who has been a vocal opponent of the project — said he’s wary of the contractor itself.
“This is not a project that I’ve been particularly bullish on at this time in the city’s existence,” he said. “My quick Googling of the company itself did not give me the ‘warm fuzzy’ that I would’ve liked for what you could presume is an underdog simply because their company has only been around for two years. Shortly after they were formed, they got a $200,000+ PPP (Paycheck Protection Program) loan. They are saying they have 36 employees that are part of that loan, and I have no reason not to trust that that’s the case, because that’s what was submitted to the SBA (Small Business Administration).”
He suggested that more needed to be learned about the company.
“It would be great if it’s a husband-and-wife team who had a previous business that they’ve shut down, but started a new business and maybe they’re on the right path of being a great small business in the state of South Dakota,” he said. “I don’t get that ‘warm fuzzy’ just doing Google searching on the interactions that they’ve had with other entities here in the state the last couple of years.”
A quick Google search brings up no obvious instances of malfeasance on the part of LT Companies, but does confirm that a PPP loan was granted to the company. The Vermillion Plain Talk reported in September that LT Companies had filed public improvement lien documents claiming that Schwartzle Construction of Tea owed them money as part of work on Vermillion’s streetscape project.
Leon said that the city has done due diligence on vetting the bidding contractor and is legally bound to take the lowest bid in many cases.
“We need to take the lowest responsible bidder,” she said. “If they’re providing a bid and they meet the specifications, if you’re going to award a bid, it’s state law that we take it by the lowest responsible bidder. That burden of proof would be on us to say they’re not responsible. I did check them out a little bit and had a conversation with Ross (Den Herder, city attorney).”
Two bids were received on the project with the second — submitted by Feimer Construction of Yankton — coming in at $1,443,325.
Leon noted that the matter could be tabled to gather more information on the company, but no effort was made toward this end.
Schramm and Brunick didn’t vocalize their opposition to accepting the bid.
In other business Monday, the commission:
• accepted bids pertaining to various road projects, wastewater plant upgrades and tarmac rehabilitation at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport;
• accepted the 2022-2025 strategic plan;
• applied for a GOED (Governor’s Office of Economic Development) Local Infrastructure Improvement Program (LIIP) grant;
• approved an agreement for mechanic services at Chan Gurney Municipal Airport.
