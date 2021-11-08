Hello, Pokémon trainers. Join the staff at the Yankton Community Library at 6-7:45 p.m. Thursday, Nov. 18, for a Pokémon Party to celebrate the release of “Pokémon Brilliant Diamond and Shining Pearl.” There will be Pokémon-themed activities, crafts and snacks. “Name that Pokémon” for a chance to win a prize.
The party will take place in the library meeting room. This event is suited for Poké fans of all ages. Poké trainers are encouraged to wear their Pokémon gear.
This event is free, and there is no registration required.
For questions, call the library at 605-668-5275 or email library@cityofyankton.org.
